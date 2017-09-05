Lyrics

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Chemical catalyst, rattling of a hazardous

Subdued by all my memories but never been a pacifist

So put up put up the fists it's hard to resist

But I just might lose control so shoot and I never do miss

I gotta take a risk if I wanna have it all

So let go of the poison and the venom

I'm sinning I'm sinning the voices all spinning with the visions all written

Got the pictures of my prophecy, develop my philosophy

Woke up in the morning and told the world to get back off of me

Yeah

And still the nightmares creeping up at night

I'm a fragment in the mirror seeing black and white

Like, who is me and who is gonna take me over?

My soul is my soul in the eyes of the beholder

Yeah, and now there's darkness in the chaos

Try to see the light and hope the positives will pay off

Ain't no time for stressing when the time is of this essence

Take these two fists and swing them back into your direction

Woo!

'Cause that's the way I got it

And don't the sound of doom always sound so melodic

Look into the future know the end is coming near

Even though I'm standing tall in the face of all this fear

Clear

Vision's serving life like a sentence

Gotta stay strong that's the reason I'm so vicious

A barking dog, take it all never fall

You ringing for the champ? Then I'm the one who get the call

So let me tell you a little something about this life

You can't commit to the game and you can't commit to fight

But the thing is that with every passing of the night

Nobody actually makes it out of this world alive﻿

