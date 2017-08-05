profile
Cette scène de taré quand même (Attack on titan)
Attention au spoil de l'épisode 6 saison 2 qui est juste oufissime, j'en est le kikitoutdur encore
Cette mise en scène, cette musique, cette animation, cette révélation (ceux qui non pas lu le manga), bref une tuerie cette séquence

    posted the 05/08/2017 at 09:44 PM by shincloud
    comments (4)
    rbz posted the 05/08/2017 at 09:48 PM
    bertholdt ressemble trait pour trait a un de mes meilleurs potes , en plus d'être un fdp

    ultra stylé cette séquence, sawano au top
    a partit de maintenant ca va aller crescendo
    shincloud posted the 05/08/2017 at 09:50 PM
    rbz non mais la semaine prochaine je vais pas tenir en place, c'est trop long XD
    diablass59 posted the 05/08/2017 at 09:51 PM
    J'imagine la réaction à ce moment la de ceux qui ne lisent pas le manga^^
    lordguyver posted the 05/08/2017 at 09:51 PM
    Moi je lis le manga la mort d'un des deux sera bien mérité
