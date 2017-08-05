home page
Muramasa
profile
shincloud
posted the 05/08/2017 at 09:44 PM by
shincloud
comments (
4
)
rbz
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 09:48 PM
bertholdt ressemble trait pour trait a un de mes meilleurs potes , en plus d'être un fdp
ultra stylé cette séquence, sawano au top
a partit de maintenant ca va aller crescendo
shincloud
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 09:50 PM
rbz
non mais la semaine prochaine je vais pas tenir en place, c'est trop long XD
diablass59
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 09:51 PM
J'imagine la réaction à ce moment la de ceux qui ne lisent pas le manga^^
lordguyver
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 09:51 PM
Moi je lis le manga la mort d'un des deux sera bien mérité
citer un membre
