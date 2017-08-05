profile
DB Symphonic vidéo concert complet
Voila pour ceux que sa intéresse voici les vidéo du concert pratiquement complet manque 2 musique puis le final 2 autre musique mais chanter aussi enoy .


















    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/08/2017 at 07:49 PM by shining
    comments (4)
    tab posted the 05/08/2017 at 07:52 PM
    Ouaiiii ouaiiii oauiiii clap clap clap clap!!! Ahhhhhhhh ahhhhhhhhhh!
    Ah on est dans un concert symphonique?!
    op4 posted the 05/08/2017 at 07:53 PM
    Merci beaucoup
    momotaros posted the 05/08/2017 at 08:11 PM
    kurosu posted the 05/08/2017 at 08:21 PM
    C'était mieux à 16h, là on dirait un match de foot
