DB Symphonic vidéo concert complet
Voila pour ceux que sa intéresse voici les vidéo du concert pratiquement complet manque 2 musique puis le final 2 autre musique mais chanter aussi enoy .
posted the 05/08/2017 at 07:49 PM
shining
tab
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 07:52 PM
Ouaiiii ouaiiii oauiiii clap clap clap clap!!! Ahhhhhhhh ahhhhhhhhhh!
Ah on est dans un concert symphonique?!
op4
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 07:53 PM
Merci beaucoup
momotaros
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 08:11 PM
kurosu
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 08:21 PM
C'était mieux à 16h, là on dirait un match de foot
Ah on est dans un concert symphonique?!