Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Who likes this ?
link49
Knack 2 Ps4 : De nouvelles images dévoilées
Ps4
Voici des Images d'une exclusivité Ps4, Knack 2 :
Quelques previews sont tombées, accompagnées pour l'occasion de nouvelles images. Pour rappel, le jeu a été annoncé en décembre 2016. On devrait en apprendre plus sur cette suite à durant l'E3 2017…
Source :
http://gematsu.com/2017/05/knack-2-pre-e3-2017-previews-screenshots
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/08/2017 at 06:37 PM by
link49
comments (
12
)
natedrake
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 06:38 PM
Day one. Japan Studio.
sora78
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 06:40 PM
Je lui laisserai une chance si y a de bonnes critiques des non corrompus
link49
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 06:41 PM
J'attends de voir sa date de sortie et surtout son prix avant de me décider...
mugi
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 06:42 PM
link49
qu'il soit bon ou mauvais, tu t'en fout ?
kabuki
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 06:43 PM
il a vraiment des faux airs de Goemon Gambare dans les phase de gamplay (beathem all, platforme, conduite de robot etc ) ... mais sans sa magie/univers/design
link49
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 06:43 PM
mugi
Pour savoir si le jeu est mauvais, il faut que j'y joues, donc je l'achète. Je préfère me faire mon propre avis et que de boire les avis des autres...
ootaniisensei
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 06:45 PM
30/40e grand max ce serai cool, pas plus.
mugi
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 06:45 PM
link49
ok, ça se défend
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 06:46 PM
Une petite sortie en décembre à 40 euros? PLEASE
joel9413
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 06:46 PM
Je préfère attendre de voir si c'est un Knack 1.2 ou un vrai Knack 2 avec son lot d'améliorations car le premier était très light... .
segaxnintendo
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 06:46 PM
Cette da parfaite. Cette maîtrise.
link49
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 06:47 PM
mugi
Si le jeu sort durant une période calme et à "petit prix", je le prendrais à sa sortie. Sinon, j'attendrais patiemment...
