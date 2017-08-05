Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Knack 2 (rumeur)
name : Knack 2 (rumeur)
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action
Knack 2 Ps4 : De nouvelles images dévoilées
Ps4


Voici des Images d’une exclusivité Ps4, Knack 2 :





















Quelques previews sont tombées, accompagnées pour l’occasion de nouvelles images. Pour rappel, le jeu a été annoncé en décembre 2016. On devrait en apprendre plus sur cette suite à durant l’E3 2017…

Source : http://gematsu.com/2017/05/knack-2-pre-e3-2017-previews-screenshots
    posted the 05/08/2017 at 06:37 PM by link49
    comments (12)
    natedrake posted the 05/08/2017 at 06:38 PM
    Day one. Japan Studio.
    sora78 posted the 05/08/2017 at 06:40 PM
    Je lui laisserai une chance si y a de bonnes critiques des non corrompus
    link49 posted the 05/08/2017 at 06:41 PM
    J'attends de voir sa date de sortie et surtout son prix avant de me décider...
    mugi posted the 05/08/2017 at 06:42 PM
    link49 qu'il soit bon ou mauvais, tu t'en fout ?
    kabuki posted the 05/08/2017 at 06:43 PM
    il a vraiment des faux airs de Goemon Gambare dans les phase de gamplay (beathem all, platforme, conduite de robot etc ) ... mais sans sa magie/univers/design
    link49 posted the 05/08/2017 at 06:43 PM
    mugi Pour savoir si le jeu est mauvais, il faut que j'y joues, donc je l'achète. Je préfère me faire mon propre avis et que de boire les avis des autres...
    ootaniisensei posted the 05/08/2017 at 06:45 PM
    30/40e grand max ce serai cool, pas plus.
    mugi posted the 05/08/2017 at 06:45 PM
    link49
    ok, ça se défend
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/08/2017 at 06:46 PM
    Une petite sortie en décembre à 40 euros? PLEASE
    joel9413 posted the 05/08/2017 at 06:46 PM
    Je préfère attendre de voir si c'est un Knack 1.2 ou un vrai Knack 2 avec son lot d'améliorations car le premier était très light... .
    segaxnintendo posted the 05/08/2017 at 06:46 PM
    Cette da parfaite. Cette maîtrise.
    link49 posted the 05/08/2017 at 06:47 PM
    mugi

    Si le jeu sort durant une période calme et à "petit prix", je le prendrais à sa sortie. Sinon, j'attendrais patiemment...
