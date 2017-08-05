Trails of Cold Steel III ( l'épisode qui bouclera l'arc Erebonia et la trilogie Cold Steel )
The Legend of Heroes : Sen no Kiseki III
name : The Legend of Heroes : Sen no Kiseki III
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Falcom
developer : Falcom
genre : RPG
gunotak
gunotak
Vivement demain et après-demain (ﾉ≧∀≦)ﾉ !!!
JRPG
Demain pour quelques leaks

Après-demain pour les scans HD.


Faites qu'il soit jouable ...


( le personnage en question ( spoil ? ) : lien )

twitter - https://twitter.com/nihonfalcom/status/861547326480949248
    tags : playstation 4 falcom jrpg legend of heroes the heavy blade
    posted the 05/08/2017 at 06:13 PM by gunotak
    comments (2)
    rbz posted the 05/08/2017 at 06:23 PM
    Agate Crosner ? : o
    segaxnintendo posted the 05/08/2017 at 06:34 PM
