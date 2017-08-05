profile
Un Pack PS4 Pro + Tekken 7 Deluxe annoncé
Playstation France vient d'annoncer un Pack PS4 Pro qui sera accompagné de Tekken 7 version deluxe (Jeu + Season Pass)

    tags : pack tekken 7 ps4 pro
    posted the 05/08/2017 at 01:12 PM by foxstep
    comments (6)
    birmou posted the 05/08/2017 at 01:13 PM
    C'est le 1er pack Ps4 Pro officiel non ?
    joel9413 posted the 05/08/2017 at 01:14 PM
    Déjà posté par Gat http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article406695.html
    foxstep posted the 05/08/2017 at 01:19 PM
    joel9413 Oups il a rien mis sur le titre donc je pouvais pas savoir.

    birmou Apparemment oui.
    joel9413 posted the 05/08/2017 at 01:21 PM
    foxstep No prob, je te prévenais juste
    foxstep posted the 05/08/2017 at 01:23 PM
    joel9413 Je l'avait pas vu toute façon ^^, puis même si j'avais vu j'aurais quand même posté mon article.
    joel9413 posted the 05/08/2017 at 01:26 PM
