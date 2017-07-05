Metal Gear Solid KOJIMA THE MASTER
J'ai craqué les amis ...

Oups j'ai pas résisté à l'achat
    posted the 05/07/2017 at 07:19 PM by soulsassassin
    comments (6)
    patulacci posted the 05/07/2017 at 07:23 PM
    Quel skin utilises-tu pour Steam ?
    odv78 posted the 05/07/2017 at 07:24 PM
    Tu as testé la démo avant ?
    soulsassassin posted the 05/07/2017 at 07:25 PM
    patulacci http://airforsteam.com
    odv78 Impossible sur PC mais de ce que j'ai vue ça ma beaucoup plu
    torotoro59 posted the 05/07/2017 at 07:27 PM
    Ahhhhhh bravo t'as vu ça voxen
    Sinon moi amazon m'a expédié mon exemplaire samedi donc réception mardi/mercredi
    odv78 posted the 05/07/2017 at 07:40 PM
    soulsassassin Prends ton pied alors
    astralbouille posted the 05/07/2017 at 07:41 PM
    Bon jeu à toi.
