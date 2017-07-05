home page
Metal Gear Solid KOJIMA THE MASTER
soulsassassin
> blog
J'ai craqué les amis ...
Oups j'ai pas résisté à l'achat
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/07/2017 at 07:19 PM by soulsassassin
soulsassassin
comments (
6
)
patulacci
posted
the 05/07/2017 at 07:23 PM
Quel skin utilises-tu pour Steam ?
odv78
posted
the 05/07/2017 at 07:24 PM
Tu as testé la démo avant ?
soulsassassin
posted
the 05/07/2017 at 07:25 PM
patulacci
http://airforsteam.com
odv78
Impossible sur PC
mais de ce que j'ai vue ça ma beaucoup plu
torotoro59
posted
the 05/07/2017 at 07:27 PM
Ahhhhhh bravo
t'as vu ça
voxen
Sinon moi amazon m'a expédié mon exemplaire samedi donc réception mardi/mercredi
odv78
posted
the 05/07/2017 at 07:40 PM
soulsassassin
Prends ton pied alors
astralbouille
posted
the 05/07/2017 at 07:41 PM
Bon jeu à toi.
