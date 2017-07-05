profile
DB symphonic Part 1
Bon comme prévue j'ai uploader la première partie , par contre va falloir patienter un petit peut le temps que youtube synchronise la résolution en 1080p: place au lien

    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/07/2017 at 12:27 PM by shining
    comments (4)
    60teraflops posted the 05/07/2017 at 12:56 PM
    Filmer en mode portrait
    azertyuiop2 posted the 05/07/2017 at 01:10 PM
    Oui dommage, mais le principal est là: le son est bon
    armando posted the 05/07/2017 at 01:10 PM
    Merci !!!
    bloodytears posted the 05/07/2017 at 01:11 PM
    l'orchestre est français ?
