Prey (2017)
name : Prey (2017)
platform : Xbox One
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : N.C
genre : FPS
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
koopaskill
koopaskill
koopaskill > blog
Bienvenue en 2032 - Prey 2017 - Découverte
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd'hui je vous propose la découverte sur la version finale du nouveau Prey, on reprend l'aventure là où nous l'avions arrêté lors de la démo

Bon visionnage

https://youtu.be/lah5gHBG824
    posted the 05/06/2017 at 12:20 PM by koopaskill
