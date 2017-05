Bandai Namco’s Tekken 7 isn’t out yet but according to Digital Foundry who tested out the PlayStation VR mode and the regular PS4 version, it appears to be running at 900p resolution on Sony’s console.



This means a softer image overall but it was noted that the build being played was a “master”. While as close to complete as one can get, it’s still not the final version and it’s possible that the overall quality is improved by the time Tekken 7 launches.



One of the trade-offs of running at 900p resolution though is that the frame rate stays at 60 FPS, for the most part. PS4 Pro version details weren’t revealed so hitting 1080p and 60 FPS there doesn’t seem to be impossible.



Tekken 7 is out on June 2nd for Xbox One, PS4 and PC following its original release in March 2015 for Japan arcades. What are your thoughts on the resolution for PS4? Let us know in the comments below.