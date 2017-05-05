profile
Wild
45
name : Wild
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Wild Sheep Studio
genre : adventure
lightning
51
lightning
[PS4] WiLD s'offre 2 concepts arts


Wild continue de se montrer timidement via instagram de Michel Ancel, qui a récemment partagé 2 concept arts. En espérant une présence à l'E3






Pour rappel: les images précédentes pour ceux les ayant ratés


    tags : playstation sony wild ps4 michel ancel instagram
    posted the 05/05/2017 at 07:08 PM by lightning
    comments (6)
    sebastian posted the 05/05/2017 at 07:12 PM
    Très classes !
    goldmen33 posted the 05/05/2017 at 07:12 PM
    Bon une nouvelle présentation et une date à l'E3 ça serait bien!!
    redmi31 posted the 05/05/2017 at 07:13 PM
    Comment ça pue la classe
    gat posted the 05/05/2017 at 07:15 PM
    Cousine d'Aloy sur la 2e image ?
    lightning posted the 05/05/2017 at 07:16 PM
    J'ai l'impression qu"il y a une notion de viellissement.

    Sinon s'il n'est pas à l'E3 ça sera plus tard dans l'année (GC, PGW ou PSX)
    zampa posted the 05/05/2017 at 07:18 PM
    tellement la classe la première hop en avatar
