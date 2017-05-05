home page
profile
name :
Wild
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Wild Sheep Studio
genre :
adventure
profile
lightning
lightning
[PS4] WiLD s'offre 2 concepts arts
Wild continue de se montrer timidement via instagram de Michel Ancel, qui a récemment partagé 2 concept arts. En espérant une présence à l'E3
Pour rappel: les images précédentes pour ceux les ayant ratés
playstation
sony
wild
ps4
michel ancel
instagram
posted the 05/05/2017 at 07:08 PM by
lightning
comments (
6
)
sebastian
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 07:12 PM
Très classes !
goldmen33
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 07:12 PM
Bon une nouvelle présentation et une date à l'E3 ça serait bien!!
redmi31
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 07:13 PM
Comment ça pue la classe
gat
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 07:15 PM
Cousine d'Aloy sur la 2e image ?
lightning
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 07:16 PM
J'ai l'impression qu"il y a une notion de viellissement.
Sinon s'il n'est pas à l'E3 ça sera plus tard dans l'année (GC, PGW ou PSX)
zampa
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 07:18 PM
tellement la classe la première hop en avatar
Sinon s'il n'est pas à l'E3 ça sera plus tard dans l'année (GC, PGW ou PSX)