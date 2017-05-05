Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
all
Nintendo 2DS XL : Comparatif 3DS XL et Nintendo Switch
3DS


Voici des Images autour de la 2DS XL :



On commence avec des comparaisons avec la Nintendo Switch. Et on passe ensuite à des comparatifs avec la 3DS XL :





Pour rappel, la 2DS XL sortira en France le 28 juillet prochain…

Source : http://www.gonintendo.com/stories/279570-new-2ds-xl-vs-switch-vs-new-3ds-xl-size-comparison-photo-galler
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/05/2017 at 04:47 PM by link49
    comments (11)
    rbz posted the 05/05/2017 at 04:49 PM
    très sympa cette 2DS, ça aurait du débarquer y'a 2-3 ans quoi
    jenicris posted the 05/05/2017 at 04:49 PM
    C'est quoi le jeu à droite de New Super Mario Bros 2?
    shanks posted the 05/05/2017 at 04:50 PM
    jenicris
    Fire Emblem Echoes
    link49 posted the 05/05/2017 at 04:50 PM
    jenicris Je dirais Fire Emblem Echoes, mais je n'en suis pas sûr...
    jenicris posted the 05/05/2017 at 04:51 PM
    shanks link49 merci.
    edgar posted the 05/05/2017 at 04:52 PM
    rbz C'est clair, sérieux quelle bande d'idiots chez Nintendo.
    ouroboros4 posted the 05/05/2017 at 04:56 PM
    rbz Sauf que fallait bien garder un modèle sous le coude pour garder la 3DS à flot encore un peu...
    link49 posted the 05/05/2017 at 04:56 PM
    jenicris De rien.

    En tout cas, concernant la 2DS XL, je passe mon tour et reste sur ma 3DS XL...
    hashtag posted the 05/05/2017 at 04:58 PM
    Franchement, les couleurs choisies
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 05/05/2017 at 05:03 PM
    Moi elle me botte bien cette 2ds.
    koopa posted the 05/05/2017 at 05:03 PM
    Pareil elle aurait du sortir y'a 2 ans cette console...car perso je préfère le form factor par rapport à la New 3DS XL
