profile
rickles
36
Likes
Likers
rickles
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 570
visites since opening : 492763
rickles > blog
all
C'est l'orgie saison 2


La saison 2 de Sense8 est disponible sur Netflix. Enjoy.
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/05/2017 at 04:05 PM by rickles
    comments (5)
    apollokami posted the 05/05/2017 at 04:09 PM
    Il vaut mieux voir l'épisode spécial avant la season 2 ou il n'y a pas de lien scénaristique entre les deux ?
    odyle54 posted the 05/05/2017 at 04:11 PM
    apollokami Il faut voir l'épisode spécial, la saison 2 continue après cet épisode.
    captaintoad974 posted the 05/05/2017 at 04:33 PM
    Enfin
    apollokami posted the 05/05/2017 at 04:35 PM
    odyle54 Bon à savoir
    rickles posted the 05/05/2017 at 04:35 PM
    apollokami L'épisode de Noël est le premier épisode de la saison 2
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre