Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
name :
Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Activision Blizzard
developer :
N.C
genre :
platform
multiplayer :
non
profile
Crash Bandicoot N’Sane Trilogy Ps4 : La box serait modifiée
Ps4
Voici une Information autour du jeu Crash Bandicoot N’Sane Trilogy :
La première jaquette est illustrée en haut. Selon Walmart Canada, la jaquette finale contiendrait cette illustration :
De quoi rassurer ceux qui ne la trouvait pas assez jolie. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 30 juin prochain sur Ps4…
Source :
http://www.gamepur.com/news/26589-final-box-art-crash-bandicoot-n-sane-trilogy-looks-much-much-better-old-one.html
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/05/2017 at 10:56 AM by
link49
comments (
23
)
gat
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 10:56 AM
Si c'est le cas, y'a clairement pas photo.
guiguif
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 10:58 AM
Mouais bah c'est pas plus ouf
shindo
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 10:58 AM
On dirait un truc de deviantart
segaxnintendo
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 11:00 AM
C est qu une jaquette donc on s en fou
link49
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 11:01 AM
Peut importe la jaquette, il sera mien...
joel9413
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 11:04 AM
Ah oui clairement plus classe la seconde, c'est le jour et la nuit, plus d'illustration, de charisme, la première est non seulement gâché par la gueule de crash, mais par le vide de son décors.
warminos
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 11:05 AM
J'attend la version steelbook en bambou!
torotoro59
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 11:07 AM
C'est mieux et c'était pas difficile à faire
hashtag
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 11:08 AM
Avec le démat, pas de problème
marchand2sable
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 11:10 AM
C'est beaucoup mieux la
spilner
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 11:10 AM
Better
sonilka
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 11:14 AM
guiguif
disons que c'est moins mauvais
squall294
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 11:14 AM
Pas aussi parfaite que la boite du 2, mais c'est déjà plus sympa que la première. =)
sora78
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 11:18 AM
Largement mieux
vfries
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 11:19 AM
Les jaquettes sur ps1 n'étaient pas dingues non plus.
spawnini
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 11:20 AM
Je préfère bien mieux celle-là
sora78
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 11:25 AM
vfries
Merci tu rétablis la vérité bordel x)
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/4/44/Crash_Bandicoot_Cover.png
http://img1.game-oldies.com/sites/default/files/packshots/sony-playstation/crash-bandicoot-2-cortex-strikes-back-usa.jpg
http://www.theisozone.com/images/cover/psx_961.jpg
playstation2008
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 11:41 AM
vfries
sora78
Celle du 3 était pas mal, les autres bof bof en effet.
Mais bon c'était Universal Interactive... Les jaquettes des Spyro étaient pas à chier aussi
iglooo
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 11:48 AM
warminos
la version bambook donc
hatwa
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 11:51 AM
guiguif
disons que sur la nouvelle, on conçoit la présence des 3 Crash, alors que sur la 1ère tu penses surtout à Crash 1
obi69
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 12:05 PM
20 coms pour ça ???
joel9413
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 12:05 PM
On est plus à la même époque les gars.
smashfan
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 12:13 PM
j'aime bcp la nouvelle cover.
Mais bon c'était Universal Interactive... Les jaquettes des Spyro étaient pas à chier aussi