Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
31
Likes
Likers
name : Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : N.C
genre : platform
multiplayer : non
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
311
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 14330
visites since opening : 14235573
link49 > blog
all
Crash Bandicoot N’Sane Trilogy Ps4 : La box serait modifiée
Ps4


Voici une Information autour du jeu Crash Bandicoot N’Sane Trilogy :



La première jaquette est illustrée en haut. Selon Walmart Canada, la jaquette finale contiendrait cette illustration :



De quoi rassurer ceux qui ne la trouvait pas assez jolie. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 30 juin prochain sur Ps4…

Source : http://www.gamepur.com/news/26589-final-box-art-crash-bandicoot-n-sane-trilogy-looks-much-much-better-old-one.html
    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/05/2017 at 10:56 AM by link49
    comments (23)
    gat posted the 05/05/2017 at 10:56 AM
    Si c'est le cas, y'a clairement pas photo.
    guiguif posted the 05/05/2017 at 10:58 AM
    Mouais bah c'est pas plus ouf
    shindo posted the 05/05/2017 at 10:58 AM
    On dirait un truc de deviantart
    segaxnintendo posted the 05/05/2017 at 11:00 AM
    C est qu une jaquette donc on s en fou
    link49 posted the 05/05/2017 at 11:01 AM
    Peut importe la jaquette, il sera mien...
    joel9413 posted the 05/05/2017 at 11:04 AM
    Ah oui clairement plus classe la seconde, c'est le jour et la nuit, plus d'illustration, de charisme, la première est non seulement gâché par la gueule de crash, mais par le vide de son décors.
    warminos posted the 05/05/2017 at 11:05 AM
    J'attend la version steelbook en bambou!
    torotoro59 posted the 05/05/2017 at 11:07 AM
    C'est mieux et c'était pas difficile à faire
    hashtag posted the 05/05/2017 at 11:08 AM
    Avec le démat, pas de problème
    marchand2sable posted the 05/05/2017 at 11:10 AM
    C'est beaucoup mieux la
    spilner posted the 05/05/2017 at 11:10 AM
    Better
    sonilka posted the 05/05/2017 at 11:14 AM
    guiguif disons que c'est moins mauvais
    squall294 posted the 05/05/2017 at 11:14 AM
    Pas aussi parfaite que la boite du 2, mais c'est déjà plus sympa que la première. =)
    sora78 posted the 05/05/2017 at 11:18 AM
    Largement mieux
    vfries posted the 05/05/2017 at 11:19 AM
    Les jaquettes sur ps1 n'étaient pas dingues non plus.
    spawnini posted the 05/05/2017 at 11:20 AM
    Je préfère bien mieux celle-là
    sora78 posted the 05/05/2017 at 11:25 AM
    vfries Merci tu rétablis la vérité bordel x)

    https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/4/44/Crash_Bandicoot_Cover.png

    http://img1.game-oldies.com/sites/default/files/packshots/sony-playstation/crash-bandicoot-2-cortex-strikes-back-usa.jpg

    http://www.theisozone.com/images/cover/psx_961.jpg
    playstation2008 posted the 05/05/2017 at 11:41 AM
    vfries sora78 Celle du 3 était pas mal, les autres bof bof en effet.
    Mais bon c'était Universal Interactive... Les jaquettes des Spyro étaient pas à chier aussi
    iglooo posted the 05/05/2017 at 11:48 AM
    warminos la version bambook donc
    hatwa posted the 05/05/2017 at 11:51 AM
    guiguif disons que sur la nouvelle, on conçoit la présence des 3 Crash, alors que sur la 1ère tu penses surtout à Crash 1
    obi69 posted the 05/05/2017 at 12:05 PM
    20 coms pour ça ???
    joel9413 posted the 05/05/2017 at 12:05 PM
    On est plus à la même époque les gars.
    smashfan posted the 05/05/2017 at 12:13 PM
    j'aime bcp la nouvelle cover.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre