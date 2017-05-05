profile
il n'est pas tout a fait Prey
Bon après Dishonored 2 qui avait subit une maj de 9go, c'est au tour de Prey on dirait, bon beaucoup moins lourd par contre apparemment, mais quand même bordel, mais à la longue ça ne choque plus personne



ENEMIES

-Phantom corpses will now have proper names if they were NPCs that were turned into phantoms.
-Cystoids and cystoid nests now react appropriately to fast-moving objects
-Explosive containers will now explode when thrown at technopaths
-Nightmare will no longer camp objects the player has turned into in front of it
-Operators can no longer occasionally shoot through walls
-AI adjusts for difficulty level more effectively
-Multiple telepaths in an area no longer chain attacks on the player

WEAPONS

-Touching placed grenades while mimicked will no longer cause them to explode
-Boltcaster can no longer cause zero-damage critical hits
-Nullwave Transmitter now works on Apex tendrils
-Technopath can now be hit by sneak attacks with the stun gun
-Grenades are now affected by lift fields
-Dropped weapons will now re-equip to favourites wheel when picked up
-Recycler grenade damage now properly scales with difficulty level
-Gloo Gun no longer loses functionality after placing too many gloo balls in a level

POWERS

-Various fixes to Mimic Matter ability
-Player can now open EMP’d doors with their leverage abilities
-Backlash now properly prevents suit damage while active
-Player’s attacks will no longer consume Backlash charges
-Objects targeted by Lift field will be highlighted properly
-Remote Manipulation can now be used to open most containers

CHIPSETS

-Beam Shielding chipset now properly reduces damage from military operators
-Updated Mimic Detection Gen 2 chipset description to include all mimic types

PLAYER

-Military operator effects fixed for first-person view
-Players are now affected by electric floors/water while jumping
-Telepath will no longer knock player out of the world in Crew Quarters
-Player will no longer fall out of the world when gravity is restored when they’re upside down
-Players can now carry destroyed operators properly in Zero-G

GAME

-Hacking minigame will now properly display what object is being hacked in the UI
-Players can now split stacks when looking at container inventories
-Various fixes to behaviours when player mimics an operator
-Localised versions of the game now support switching VO to English
-Killing Mikhaila with the Q-Beam now only counts as one human killed
-Quickload loads the most recent save of an type, not just auto-save
-Addressed several frame-rate bugs
-Addressed several save/load bugs
-Several crash fixes
-Various mission and objective marker fixes
-Various localised text and audio fixes
-Various SFX fixes
-Various VFX fixes
jv.com ja.com et plein de site
    posted the 05/05/2017 at 10:20 AM by shincloud
    comments (15)
    fearjc posted the 05/05/2017 at 10:25 AM
    ah et aucun test avant la date de sortie du jeu.... loul
    foxty posted the 05/05/2017 at 10:25 AM
    Hmm la démo m'a refroidit sur pas mal de points...l'input lag est egalement beaucoup trop prononcé et ça, c'est rédhibitoire pour moi malheureusement.

    Si ils corrigent au moins ce point, je pourrais peut-être tenter l'aventure parcequ'il y a quand meme pas mal de bonnes idées
    zaifire posted the 05/05/2017 at 10:35 AM
    On dirait qu'ils ne veulent vraiment pas vendre leur jeu. Cette mise à jour day one + les problèmes d'input lag de la demo qui sera corrigé certe mais la plupart des joueurs ayant testé la démo vont se dire que c'est injouable et oublier le jeu vite fait.

    J'espère tout de même que le jeu se vendra bien car j'aimerai pas voir ce genre de fps immersif disparaître.
    voxen posted the 05/05/2017 at 10:36 AM
    J'ai commencé le jeu, niquel j'aime bien malgré une technique perfectible. Par contre, je sais pas si c'est juste pour moi, mais mon perso ne s'arrête jamais d'avancer, ce qui est très problématique quand on veut fouiller/ramasser/regarder/tirer. Peut-être un bug
    mazeofgalious posted the 05/05/2017 at 10:38 AM
    Il a été fini a la rey leur jeu
    mustdie posted the 05/05/2017 at 10:43 AM
    144FPS constant sur mon PC (i7 6700K + GTX 1070)
    warminos posted the 05/05/2017 at 10:43 AM
    voxen à mon avis c'est un bug, pas une perk
    torotoro59 posted the 05/05/2017 at 10:54 AM
    titre jeu de mots validé par voxen
    maxleresistant posted the 05/05/2017 at 11:07 AM
    Perso ca me choque juste pour les rares jeux que je prend day one. Et ils sont tres rares. Notamment zelda. Ca m a definitivement dégouté de prendre des jeux au lancements.
    churos45 posted the 05/05/2017 at 11:08 AM
    Sprinter ET tourner la caméra ? Non ?
    zampa posted the 05/05/2017 at 11:23 AM
    j'ai joue hier 2 heure sur pc j'ai pas eu cette maj ni ce matin ..

    sinon comme prévu jeu a faire su pc (clavier + souri) un vrai régale tout; l'inverse des sensation que j'ai eu sur ps4
    voxen posted the 05/05/2017 at 11:44 AM
    torotoro59 je valide évidemment !

    warminos c'est embêtant
    torotoro59 posted the 05/05/2017 at 11:50 AM
    voxen tu as eu/fait la mise a jour ? Et les problèmes sont tjs là?
    J'attend qu'amazon daigne expédier mon exemplaire
    idd posted the 05/05/2017 at 11:55 AM
    perso j'ai été choqué par la MAJ de Doom quand je l'ai pris comme toi à 12€ chez micromania cette semaine.
    aiolia081 posted the 05/05/2017 at 12:32 PM
    voxen C'est pas ta manette ?
