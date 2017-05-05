Bon après Dishonored 2 qui avait subit une maj de 9go, c'est au tour de Prey on dirait, bon beaucoup moins lourd par contre apparemment, mais quand même bordel, mais à la longue ça ne choque plus personne-Phantom corpses will now have proper names if they were NPCs that were turned into phantoms.-Cystoids and cystoid nests now react appropriately to fast-moving objects-Explosive containers will now explode when thrown at technopaths-Nightmare will no longer camp objects the player has turned into in front of it-Operators can no longer occasionally shoot through walls-AI adjusts for difficulty level more effectively-Multiple telepaths in an area no longer chain attacks on the player-Touching placed grenades while mimicked will no longer cause them to explode-Boltcaster can no longer cause zero-damage critical hits-Nullwave Transmitter now works on Apex tendrils-Technopath can now be hit by sneak attacks with the stun gun-Grenades are now affected by lift fields-Dropped weapons will now re-equip to favourites wheel when picked up-Recycler grenade damage now properly scales with difficulty level-Gloo Gun no longer loses functionality after placing too many gloo balls in a level-Various fixes to Mimic Matter ability-Player can now open EMP’d doors with their leverage abilities-Backlash now properly prevents suit damage while active-Player’s attacks will no longer consume Backlash charges-Objects targeted by Lift field will be highlighted properly-Remote Manipulation can now be used to open most containers-Beam Shielding chipset now properly reduces damage from military operators-Updated Mimic Detection Gen 2 chipset description to include all mimic types-Military operator effects fixed for first-person view-Players are now affected by electric floors/water while jumping-Telepath will no longer knock player out of the world in Crew Quarters-Player will no longer fall out of the world when gravity is restored when they’re upside down-Players can now carry destroyed operators properly in Zero-G-Hacking minigame will now properly display what object is being hacked in the UI-Players can now split stacks when looking at container inventories-Various fixes to behaviours when player mimics an operator-Localised versions of the game now support switching VO to English-Killing Mikhaila with the Q-Beam now only counts as one human killed-Quickload loads the most recent save of an type, not just auto-save-Addressed several frame-rate bugs-Addressed several save/load bugs-Several crash fixes-Various mission and objective marker fixes-Various localised text and audio fixes-Various SFX fixes-Various VFX fixes