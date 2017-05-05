home page
10 / 08 / 2016
gat
PC/Console/Mobile : les meilleures ventes du démat' en Mars
Comparativement au mois de Mars 2016, le marché dématérialisé a connu une croissance de 7% pour un chiffre d'affaires de 8 milliards de dollars, signe que les jeux numériques occupent inexorablement une place grandissante dans nos ludothèques.
JVL
-
https://www.jeuxvideo-live.com/news/ventes-mondiales-de-jeux-deemateerialisees-qui-sont-les-gagnants-en-mars--84775
posted the 05/05/2017 at 09:55 AM
gat
comments (
3
)
hashtag
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 10:00 AM
Le démat c'est l'avenir
grundbeld
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 10:06 AM
hashtag
Dommage.
gat
posted
the 05/05/2017 at 10:08 AM
hashtag
Démat, boîte, streaming, service... La variété est l'avenir.
