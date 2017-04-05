profile
shincloud
shincloud
shincloud > blog
Reception du Jour : bon c'est vrai que je pars
un peu en couilles en ce moment niveau achat, mais j'arrive à suivre XD, j'ai déjà fini pratiquement tout mes jeux de la semaine dernière, la je vais me faire Titanfall 2.

80euro les trois

    posted the 05/04/2017 at 04:01 PM by shincloud
    comments (2)
    thor posted the 05/04/2017 at 04:03 PM
    Non, tu vas surtout aller streamer KHII.
    Ootaniisensei, bloque la porte !
    killia posted the 05/04/2017 at 04:03 PM
    TLG + Kingdom Hearts HD = Combo gagnant

    Si c'est pour acheté ce genre de petite, alors oui tu peux partir, sans honte, en couille.

    Titanfall, un ami m'en a dit grand bien donc j'attends, les prochaines soldes pour le chopper à bas prix.
