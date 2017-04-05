profile
octobar > blog
Qui peut nous faire un bilan des deux premiers mois de la Switch ?
Il y en a qu'un bien sûr:

    posted the 05/04/2017 at 03:39 PM by octobar
    comments (8)
    saram posted the 05/04/2017 at 03:40 PM
    Manque d'inspiration pour ses vidéos.
    kali posted the 05/04/2017 at 03:41 PM
    OOoh non, c'est lui faire trop d'honneur.
    Best youtuber of the world
    jeanouillz posted the 05/04/2017 at 03:43 PM
    Il ne peut pas aller à Pôle Emploi plutôt que de faire le con devant sa caméra ?
    zabuza posted the 05/04/2017 at 03:43 PM
    Pour toi qu il l a fait BB
    octobar posted the 05/04/2017 at 03:51 PM
    Il reconfirme Mario et les Lapins Crétins quand même !
    kali posted the 05/04/2017 at 03:53 PM
    octobar Ouais bon... de temps en temps il a de vraies infos. Mais il reste tjs aussi caricatural
    kinox31 posted the 05/04/2017 at 04:02 PM
    jeanouillz Pourquoi youtubeur c'est pas un métier ?
    bennj posted the 05/04/2017 at 04:04 PM
    oh la vache la descente aux enfers...
