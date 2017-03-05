ajouter un titre
jenicris > blog
all
Le jeu que vous attendez le plus pour chaques consoles?
Alors pour moi ça donne:



- PS4 : God of War



- Switch : Mario Odyssey



- 3DS : Monster Hunter Stories



- One : Cuphead

Et vous ?

Même si ça risque de changer avec l'arrivé de l'E3.
    posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:06 PM by jenicris
    comments (41)
    hashtag posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:08 PM
    PS4 : The Last of Us 2
    Multi : Red Dead Redemption 2
    kevisiano posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:10 PM
    PS4 : J'hésite trop mais si je dois en choisir c'est GoW mais ça se joue à peu

    XB1 : Y a quoi de prévu ?

    3DS : FE Echoes

    Switch : No More Heroes 3 (si confirmé)
    narustorm posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:11 PM
    Switch Xenoblade
    3ds monster hunter stories
    Xbox one phantom dust
    jeanouillz posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:11 PM
    One : Absolument rien
    Ps4 : The Death Stranding
    Switch : Mario Odyssey
    PC : Cyberpunk 2077
    voxen posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:12 PM
    J'ai pas toutes les consoles mais :

    PS4 : Days Gone

    One : State of Decay 2

    Switch : Mario odyssey
    smashfan posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:13 PM
    PS4 : Star Wars Battlefront 2
    Switch : Mario Odyssey
    3DS : Hey Pikmin
    grievous32 posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:13 PM
    Mmh... Difficile...

    Sur One c'est hésitation entre Sea of Thieves et Halo 6...

    Sur PS4 c'est hésitation entre Days Gone et Spider-Man...

    Impossible de choisir entre les 2 de chaque console.
    zaifire posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:14 PM
    Ps4 : Shadow Tactics blades of the shogun

    Switch : Le prochain Zelda

    Xbox : Halo 6
    natedrake posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:19 PM
    J'ai que la PS4 donc je dirais Kingdom Hearts III.
    yanissou posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:24 PM
    natedrake on est 2 alors kingdom hearts 3 sans hésiter espérons de nouvelles infos
    haloman posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:24 PM
    Ps4 rien
    Xbox one Halo 6
    Switch Super Mario Odyssey
    natedrake posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:25 PM
    yanissou Oui, vivement l'E3 pour lancer la com' définitive. Les gens commencent à en avoir marre du silence autour du jeu.
    floflo posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:26 PM
    Splatoon 2 pour la switch.

    Cuphead ya une chance de le voir débarquer sur d'autres supports ?? J'espère que ça restera pas une exclue one ou pc.
    darkshao posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:26 PM
    3DS - DQXI
    X1/PS4/PC - Cyberpunk 2077 (multi) / God of War 4 (PS4) / Wolcen (PC)
    NS - Xenoblade 2
    slyder posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:27 PM
    Shenmue 3 , FF7 Remake , Kingdom Hearts 3 , days gone

    Ensuite cuphead

    et voilà
    revans posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:28 PM
    floflo cuphead est une ip microsoft, donc non
    Pour moi sinon
    Switch: Mario
    Xbox one sea of thieves
    Ps4: spiderman
    ni2bo2 posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:29 PM
    Woooo je ne vois qu'un seul Death Stranding dans le lot????

    Ba ca en fera un deuxieme avec moi! jeanouillz homme de gout!
    floflo posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:29 PM
    revans hey merde. Dommage pour cuphead
    jenicris posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:32 PM
    ni2bo2 Death Stranding me hype presque autant que God of War. Surtout depuis le second trailer.
    Il s'en est fallu de peu pour qu'il soit premier de mes attentes PS4.
    barberousse posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:32 PM
    Je m'en bat les steaks de la 3DS, pour le reste, pareil que toi.
    jeanouillz posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:36 PM
    ni2bo2 On est les deux seuls BG de Gamekyo
    hyoga57 posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:41 PM
    PS4 : Dragon Quest XI.

    PS Vita : Ys VIII : Lacrimosa of Dana.

    Switch : Xenoblade Chronicles 2.


    Osef de la Xbox One, vu que c'est le désert infini, tandis que sur 3DS, rien d'intéressant hormis Fire Emblem : Echoes que j'ai déjà en Jap et Dragon Quest XI qui est déjà précommandé et payé en bundle avec la version PS4.
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:44 PM
    One : crackdown 3
    PS4 : God of war
    Switch mario odyssey
    sora78 posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:44 PM
    Multi : Kingdom Hearts III

    PS4 : Mon cœur vacille entre God Of War et The Last Of Us Part II

    Switch : Super Mario Odyssey

    PC : Ori & The Will of the Wisps

    Xbox : Rien
    nakata posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:45 PM
    PS4 : the last of us part II

    Switch : xenoblade 2
    ootaniisensei posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:52 PM
    hyoga57 Osef de la Xbox One, vu que c'est le désert infini

    Méchant ! Pauvre One
    sonilka posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:54 PM
    PS4 : Le prochain jeu de Japan Studio

    Switch : Xeno2

    Vita : 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

    3DS : Monster Hunter Stories
    hyoga57 posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:55 PM
    ootaniisensei S'ils balancent Alan Wake 2 sur Xbox One, là ce sera très intéressant.
    xylander posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:55 PM
    Switch - Xenoblade (un remaster et le nouveau).
    One - Forza 7
    PS4 - Shenmue 3.
    3DS - Je n'y joue plus. La Switch est trop jalouse!
    wadewilson posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:56 PM
    Death Stranding sur Ps4
    Mario Odyssey sur Switch
    Pour la One je vais dire l'e3
    jenicris posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:59 PM
    hyoga57 pour Alan Wake 2, c'est mal barré vu que Remedy est déjà sur deux jeux.
    ootaniisensei posted the 05/03/2017 at 07:00 PM
    hyoga57 Bon bah y a rien sur One alors

    Sinon moi - ps4 - Ni No Kuni 2 - Swicth - Xeno 2 et - One - Cuphead vu que c'est le seul jeu exclu de l'année qui me botte sur Xbox et encore faut voir le prix si c'est 30e ils iront se faire foutre
    ryadr posted the 05/03/2017 at 07:00 PM
    Exactement pareil. J'attends Odyssey comme jamais.
    artornass posted the 05/03/2017 at 07:00 PM
    PS4 Dragon Quest XI
    3DS Fire Emblem Echoes
    PS Vita The Caligula effect
    Switch : Fire Emblem Musou
    cyr posted the 05/03/2017 at 07:03 PM
    rien , car j'achète plus rien day one, hormis si c'est pas marquer nintendo (eux baisse pas les prix 1 mois après la sortie...)


    Plus sérieusement, j'espère un grand e3, pour tous les goût. Comme ça pas de jaloux
    yanissou posted the 05/03/2017 at 07:10 PM
    natedrake ça c'est clair on commence à en avoir marre d'attendre vivement l'e3 !
    ni2bo2 posted the 05/03/2017 at 07:16 PM
    jeanouillz oui faut croire...
    jenicris perso il passe bien avant GoW!!!
    moomoon posted the 05/03/2017 at 07:43 PM
    Switch : Super Mario Odyessey
    One : Sea Of Thieves
    PS4 : Dragon quest XI
    docteurdeggman posted the 05/03/2017 at 07:44 PM
    Comme chaque année j'attends rien de spécial... je ne peux qu'être surpris
    maxleresistant posted the 05/03/2017 at 07:55 PM
    Switch : Mario Odissey
    Xbox : j'attends l'E3 (lol)
    PS4 : The Last of Us 2
    3DS : Rien
    iglooo posted the 05/03/2017 at 08:09 PM
    One: Below
    PS4: Death Stranding
    Vita: 13 Sentinels - Aegis Rim
    Switch: Hollow Knight
    3DS: SMT Strange Journey (Remake)
    Multi: Prey
