Le jeu que vous attendez le plus pour chaques consoles?
Alors pour moi ça donne:
- PS4 :
God of War
- Switch :
Mario Odyssey
- 3DS :
Monster Hunter Stories
- One :
Cuphead
Et vous ?
Même si ça risque de changer avec l'arrivé de l'E3.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:06 PM by
jenicris
comments (
41
)
hashtag
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:08 PM
PS4 : The Last of Us 2
Multi : Red Dead Redemption 2
kevisiano
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:10 PM
PS4 : J'hésite trop mais si je dois en choisir c'est GoW mais ça se joue à peu
XB1 : Y a quoi de prévu ?
3DS : FE Echoes
Switch : No More Heroes 3 (si confirmé)
narustorm
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:11 PM
Switch Xenoblade
3ds monster hunter stories
Xbox one phantom dust
jeanouillz
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:11 PM
One : Absolument rien
Ps4 : The Death Stranding
Switch : Mario Odyssey
PC : Cyberpunk 2077
voxen
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:12 PM
J'ai pas toutes les consoles mais :
PS4 : Days Gone
One : State of Decay 2
Switch : Mario odyssey
smashfan
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:13 PM
PS4 : Star Wars Battlefront 2
Switch : Mario Odyssey
3DS : Hey Pikmin
grievous32
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:13 PM
Mmh... Difficile...
Sur One c'est hésitation entre Sea of Thieves et Halo 6...
Sur PS4 c'est hésitation entre Days Gone et Spider-Man...
Impossible de choisir entre les 2 de chaque console.
zaifire
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:14 PM
Ps4 : Shadow Tactics blades of the shogun
Switch : Le prochain Zelda
Xbox : Halo 6
natedrake
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:19 PM
J'ai que la PS4 donc je dirais
Kingdom Hearts III
.
yanissou
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:24 PM
natedrake
on est 2 alors kingdom hearts 3 sans hésiter espérons de nouvelles infos
haloman
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:24 PM
Ps4 rien
Xbox one Halo 6
Switch Super Mario Odyssey
natedrake
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:25 PM
yanissou
Oui, vivement l'E3 pour lancer la com' définitive. Les gens commencent à en avoir marre du silence autour du jeu.
floflo
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:26 PM
Splatoon 2 pour la switch.
Cuphead ya une chance de le voir débarquer sur d'autres supports ?? J'espère que ça restera pas une exclue one ou pc.
darkshao
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:26 PM
3DS - DQXI
X1/PS4/PC - Cyberpunk 2077 (multi) / God of War 4 (PS4) / Wolcen (PC)
NS - Xenoblade 2
slyder
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:27 PM
Shenmue 3
, FF7 Remake
, Kingdom Hearts 3
, days gone
Ensuite cuphead
et voilà
revans
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:28 PM
floflo
cuphead est une ip microsoft, donc non
Pour moi sinon
Switch: Mario
Xbox one sea of thieves
Ps4: spiderman
ni2bo2
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:29 PM
Woooo je ne vois qu'un seul Death Stranding dans le lot????
Ba ca en fera un deuxieme avec moi!
jeanouillz
homme de gout!
floflo
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:29 PM
revans
hey merde. Dommage pour cuphead
jenicris
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:32 PM
ni2bo2
Death Stranding me hype presque autant que God of War. Surtout depuis le second trailer.
Il s'en est fallu de peu pour qu'il soit premier de mes attentes PS4.
barberousse
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:32 PM
Je m'en bat les steaks de la 3DS, pour le reste, pareil que toi.
jeanouillz
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:36 PM
ni2bo2
On est les deux seuls BG de Gamekyo
hyoga57
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:41 PM
PS4 : Dragon Quest XI.
PS Vita : Ys VIII : Lacrimosa of Dana.
Switch : Xenoblade Chronicles 2.
Osef de la Xbox One, vu que c'est le désert infini, tandis que sur 3DS, rien d'intéressant hormis Fire Emblem : Echoes que j'ai déjà en Jap et Dragon Quest XI qui est déjà précommandé et payé en bundle avec la version PS4.
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:44 PM
One : crackdown 3
PS4 : God of war
Switch mario odyssey
sora78
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:44 PM
Multi
: Kingdom Hearts III
PS4
:
Mon cœur vacille entre
God Of War
et
The Last Of Us Part II
Switch
: Super Mario Odyssey
PC
: Ori & The Will of the Wisps
Xbox
: Rien
nakata
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:45 PM
PS4 : the last of us part II
Switch : xenoblade 2
ootaniisensei
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:52 PM
hyoga57
Osef de la Xbox One, vu que c'est le désert infini
Méchant !
Pauvre One
sonilka
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:54 PM
PS4 :
Le prochain jeu de Japan Studio
Switch :
Xeno2
Vita :
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
3DS :
Monster Hunter Stories
hyoga57
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:55 PM
ootaniisensei
S'ils balancent Alan Wake 2 sur Xbox One, là ce sera très intéressant.
xylander
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:55 PM
Switch - Xenoblade (un remaster et le nouveau).
One - Forza 7
PS4 - Shenmue 3.
3DS - Je n'y joue plus. La Switch est trop jalouse!
wadewilson
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:56 PM
Death Stranding sur Ps4
Mario Odyssey sur Switch
Pour la One je vais dire l'e3
jenicris
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:59 PM
hyoga57
pour Alan Wake 2, c'est mal barré vu que Remedy est déjà sur deux jeux.
ootaniisensei
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 07:00 PM
hyoga57
Bon bah y a rien sur One alors
Sinon moi - ps4 - Ni No Kuni 2 - Swicth - Xeno 2 et - One - Cuphead vu que c'est le seul jeu exclu de l'année qui me botte sur Xbox et encore faut voir le prix si c'est 30e ils iront se faire foutre
ryadr
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 07:00 PM
Exactement pareil. J'attends Odyssey comme jamais.
artornass
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 07:00 PM
PS4 Dragon Quest XI
3DS Fire Emblem Echoes
PS Vita The Caligula effect
Switch : Fire Emblem Musou
cyr
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 07:03 PM
rien , car j'achète plus rien day one, hormis si c'est pas marquer nintendo (eux baisse pas les prix 1 mois après la sortie...)
Plus sérieusement, j'espère un grand e3, pour tous les goût. Comme ça pas de jaloux
yanissou
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 07:10 PM
natedrake
ça c'est clair on commence à en avoir marre d'attendre vivement l'e3 !
ni2bo2
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 07:16 PM
jeanouillz
oui faut croire...
jenicris
perso il passe bien avant GoW!!!
moomoon
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 07:43 PM
Switch : Super Mario Odyessey
One : Sea Of Thieves
PS4 : Dragon quest XI
docteurdeggman
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 07:44 PM
Comme chaque année j'attends rien de spécial... je ne peux qu'être surpris
maxleresistant
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 07:55 PM
Switch : Mario Odissey
Xbox : j'attends l'E3 (lol)
PS4 : The Last of Us 2
3DS : Rien
iglooo
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 08:09 PM
One: Below
PS4: Death Stranding
Vita: 13 Sentinels - Aegis Rim
Switch: Hollow Knight
3DS: SMT Strange Journey (Remake)
Multi:
Prey
