Death Squared -indé- sortira sur Switch


Le jeu est déjà disponible sur PS4/XOne/PC/MAC
    posted the 05/03/2017 at 04:41 PM by nicolasgourry
    gunstarred posted the 05/03/2017 at 04:51 PM
    Une très courte description du jeu serait bien.
    Au moins ont peut dire qu'il y a des jeux indépendants sur Switch.
