Jeux Vidéo
koopaskill
koopaskill
DBZ Dokkan Battle (GLB) - Invocations Broly LR
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd'hui je vous propose de retourner sur la version globale de DBZ Dokkan Battle pour faire des invocations sur le nouveau portail sorti avec en exclusivité pour cette version le Broly que l'on peut Dokkan en LR

Bon visionnage

https://youtu.be/dDaQzwXp3fs
    posted the 05/03/2017 at 11:53 AM by koopaskill
    comments (1)
    waurius59 posted the 05/03/2017 at 12:22 PM
    2 multi invocation et je n'ai eu aucune SSR.....
