Dragon Quest Heroes II
name : Dragon Quest Heroes II
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Omega Force
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 3 -
mugiwara
mugiwara
mugiwara > blog
dragon quest heroes 2
Salut je cherche du monde pour faire du multi sur DQH2 je suis au début du jeu je suis au niveau 12.

id psn: bakuman91
    posted the 05/03/2017 at 11:12 AM by mugiwara
    comments (1)
    arubizok posted the 05/03/2017 at 12:54 PM
    id PSN : Kozi

    Level 55, je serai dispo dans la soirée.
