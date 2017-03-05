Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Ultra Street Fighter II
name : Ultra Street Fighter II
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : fighting
multiplayer : oui
link49
link49
link49 > blog
Nintendo Switch : Planning des sorties Mai-Juin 2017
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information autour de la Nintendo Switch :

11 mai 2017 : Minecraft : Nintendo Switch Edition



26 mai 2017 : Disgaea 5 Complete



26 mai 2017 : Ultra Street Fighter II : The Final Challengers



30 mai 2017 : Redout



6 juin 2017 : Code Story +



16 juin 2017 : Arms



Deux mois qui permettront aux joueurs Nintendo Switch d’avoir de quoi faire, avec des jeux déjà sortis sur d’autres supports, et une nouvelle licence de Nintendo…

Source : http://www.nintendolife.com/news/2017/05/deals_nintendo_switch_-_upcoming_goodies_for_may_and_june
    posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:52 AM by link49
    comments (41)
    edgar posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:58 AM
    Je l'avais oublié mais Minecraft aussi risque de faire son petit effet sur les ventes de la Switch, notamment au Japon.
    fan2jeux posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:59 AM
    Arms m'intrigue mais tout le reste me passe au dessus de la tete.
    lazzaroxx posted the 05/03/2017 at 07:02 AM
    fan2jeux Pareil, du coup planning plutôt léger. On verra à l'e3 ^^
    flom posted the 05/03/2017 at 07:11 AM
    L image que t as choisis de Arms est vraiment exelente. Pourtant je porte pas le jeu dans mon coeue
    angelsduck posted the 05/03/2017 at 07:31 AM
    Moi je fonce direct sur Disgaea 5 que j'avais adoré sur PS4, mais je trouve que pour ce type de jeu le coté nomade lui va largement mieux. J'avais déjà adoré refaire DIsgaea 4 sur Vita.
    runrunsekai posted the 05/03/2017 at 07:33 AM
    angelsduck pareil si je prend un jeu Switch ce mois ci ce sera Disgaea le reste ne m'interesse pas plus que ça
    joueurdudimanche posted the 05/03/2017 at 07:35 AM
    c'est quoi ça Code Story................ C'est Cave Story !
    epicurien posted the 05/03/2017 at 07:38 AM
    Moué, pas fou toussa ! ARMS à la limite en cas de creuvage de dalle, Splatoon 2 n'est pas pour moi mais ça semble un bon petit jeu pour les fans de multi.
    Finalement avant le Mario en fin d'année je vois rien venir de concret, mais le MK a une durée de vie virtuellement infini, la CV va bien finir par arriver avec Mario Sunshine, et surtout la PS4 est là pour patienter.
    arikado posted the 05/03/2017 at 07:39 AM
    Disgaea, street et arms de sûr pour moi ^^, le reste à voir ^^
    skool213 posted the 05/03/2017 at 07:41 AM
    Abraca, tumbleseed et Nba Playgrounds aussi
    edea79 posted the 05/03/2017 at 07:42 AM
    Rien qui le tente. Arms oui avec mes fils et ma fille mais faut aussi réinvestir dans une paires de Joy con... Je croise les doigts pour l'arrivée des jeux gamecube après l'e3
    floflo posted the 05/03/2017 at 07:44 AM
    Une sortie boite pour minecraft ??

    Excellent ce catalogue switch, au moins un bon jeu par mois.
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/03/2017 at 07:47 AM
    floflo il semblerait, mais pas en même temps que la sortie dématérialisé, d'après ce que j'ai comprit.
    sonilka posted the 05/03/2017 at 07:48 AM
    Ca va etre le calme plat jusqu'a fin juillet. Seul Arms m'intrigue. Il sera peut etre la grosse surprise de Nintendo.
    floflo posted the 05/03/2017 at 07:52 AM
    nicolasgourry ok ok ca doit être ca.merci pour l'info.
    narustorm posted the 05/03/2017 at 07:53 AM
    Minecraft ne sors quand déma pour l'instant.

    En tout cas moi sa sera street et arms
    Et redout si la date et bonne .
    edgar posted the 05/03/2017 at 07:54 AM
    sonilka J'aimerais trop un jeu d'action aventure ou un RPG avec la DA d'Arms, sérieux elle est vraiment sublime je trouve.
    sonilka posted the 05/03/2017 at 08:03 AM
    edgar j'aime beaucoup aussi. Et les persos sont vraiment cools.
    changedechemise posted the 05/03/2017 at 08:06 AM
    yia NBA playground aussi Link49
    rockin posted the 05/03/2017 at 08:08 AM
    edgar sonilka il pourrait rajouter un mode aventure pour le jeu
    sonilka posted the 05/03/2017 at 08:13 AM
    rockin ils pourraient effectivement. Mais ils ne le feront probablement pas. Ils ont deja la flemme de faire un vrai solo pour Splatoon 2 alors qu'il y a vraiment moyen de faire un truc genial alors pour Arms, qui est un jeu de combat, j'en doute.
    fiveagainstone posted the 05/03/2017 at 08:13 AM
    Je savais pas que Redout avait une date, nickel je l'attends à fond

    Sinon il y a aussi NBA Playgrounds le 9 mai et Binding of Isaac le 28 juin et certainement d'autres jeux indés...
    olimar59 posted the 05/03/2017 at 08:13 AM
    Il y a aussi Rime je crois
    bennj posted the 05/03/2017 at 08:18 AM
    Il ne manque pas NBA Playgrounds et Rime ? A moins que les versions Switch de ses jeux ne sortent pas en même temps ?
    gamesebde3 posted the 05/03/2017 at 08:20 AM
    Je vais prendre redout pour comparer avec fast rmx et Disgaea 5 qui est parfait pour le mode portable.
    gamesebde3 posted the 05/03/2017 at 08:22 AM
    Mais Arms, j'attends les tests.
    sylphide posted the 05/03/2017 at 08:34 AM
    Disgaea 5 Complete
    fiveagainstone posted the 05/03/2017 at 08:34 AM
    bennj olimar59 Rime est pour "plus tard" sur Switch, mais je pense qu'on devrait pas trop tarder a entendre parler de jeu comme Hollow knight, constructor hd, shakedown hawaii ou Yooka Laylee.
    kidicarus posted the 05/03/2017 at 08:35 AM
    floflo déma en premier, puis comme d'habitude la version boîte viendra plus tard.
    crissouil posted the 05/03/2017 at 08:41 AM
    Preco faite pour Ultra Street Fighter II : The Final Challengers et Arms
    evilchris posted the 05/03/2017 at 09:07 AM
    Pour ma part Ultra street, Disgaea 5 et Arms
    evilchris posted the 05/03/2017 at 09:08 AM
    Link49 par contre c'est Cave story + et pas "code"
    legato posted the 05/03/2017 at 09:11 AM
    nicolasgourry il n'y a rien sur Redout pour l'instant aucune image ou trailer sur switch ?
    hyoga57 posted the 05/03/2017 at 09:17 AM
    Seuls deux jeux m'intéressent dans le lot, a savoir Disgaea 5 (que j'ai déjà sur PS4) et Ultra Street Fighter II...
    octobar posted the 05/03/2017 at 09:24 AM
    hyoga57
    vfries posted the 05/03/2017 at 09:31 AM
    Les portages plus ne m'intéressent pas, curieux pour arms.
    xylander posted the 05/03/2017 at 09:36 AM
    skool213 Tumbleseed est vraiment bon mais pas pour tout le monde. Je l'ai acheté hier.
    xylander posted the 05/03/2017 at 09:40 AM
    legato il a obtenu 15/20 sur pc sur jeuxvideo.com
    hyoga57 posted the 05/03/2017 at 09:41 AM
    octobar
    godson posted the 05/03/2017 at 09:52 AM
    J'espère que Dragon quest builder 2 sortira sur Switch. C'est un jeu qui me plairait bien sur ma portable ( passé les premiers jours je ne l'ai plus jamais docké lol)
    evilchris posted the 05/03/2017 at 10:06 AM
    xylander à quel prix ? et on a des retours sur la durée de vie... car si c'est comme kamiko
