home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
15
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
floflo
,
link49
,
minx
,
obi2kanobi
,
genzzo
,
driver
,
diablass59
,
samlokal
,
roivas
,
torotoro59
,
nekonoctis
,
kurosama
,
hijikatamayora13
,
escobar
name :
Ultra Street Fighter II
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
fighting
multiplayer :
oui
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
310
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
boyd
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
magickid
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
echizen
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
testament
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
shiver
,
mambila2001
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
aros
,
boby3600
,
koriyu
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
bisba
,
link80
,
styxgaming
,
flom
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
segaxnintendo
,
momotaros
,
orbital
,
corvo
,
flash
,
torotoro59
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
thor
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
link571
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
shigeryu
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
gamekyo
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
bomihazuki
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
slyder
,
narustorm
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
spawnini
,
blm
,
edenil
,
warminos
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
obi2kanobi
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
sephiroth07
,
escobar
,
nsixtyfour
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
yogfei
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
14319
visites since opening :
14201822
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Darksiders
Kingdom Hearts
Red Dead Redemption
The Legend of Zelda
Pokemon
Uncharted
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Ryse
Saints Row
God of War
Super Smash Bros
Xenoblade Chronicles
Gears of War
Mass Effect
The Witcher
Resident Evil
Dragon Quest
Nintendo Switch : Planning des sorties Mai-Juin 2017
Nintendo Switch
Voici une Information autour de la Nintendo Switch :
11 mai 2017 : Minecraft : Nintendo Switch Edition
26 mai 2017 : Disgaea 5 Complete
26 mai 2017 : Ultra Street Fighter II : The Final Challengers
30 mai 2017 : Redout
6 juin 2017 : Code Story +
16 juin 2017 : Arms
Deux mois qui permettront aux joueurs Nintendo Switch d’avoir de quoi faire, avec des jeux déjà sortis sur d’autres supports, et une nouvelle licence de Nintendo…
Source :
http://www.nintendolife.com/news/2017/05/deals_nintendo_switch_-_upcoming_goodies_for_may_and_june
tags :
10
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/03/2017 at 06:52 AM by
link49
comments (
41
)
edgar
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:58 AM
Je l'avais oublié mais Minecraft aussi risque de faire son petit effet sur les ventes de la Switch, notamment au Japon.
fan2jeux
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 06:59 AM
Arms m'intrigue mais tout le reste me passe au dessus de la tete.
lazzaroxx
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 07:02 AM
fan2jeux
Pareil, du coup planning plutôt léger. On verra à l'e3 ^^
flom
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 07:11 AM
L image que t as choisis de Arms est vraiment exelente. Pourtant je porte pas le jeu dans mon coeue
angelsduck
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 07:31 AM
Moi je fonce direct sur Disgaea 5 que j'avais adoré sur PS4, mais je trouve que pour ce type de jeu le coté nomade lui va largement mieux. J'avais déjà adoré refaire DIsgaea 4 sur Vita.
runrunsekai
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 07:33 AM
angelsduck
pareil si je prend un jeu Switch ce mois ci ce sera Disgaea le reste ne m'interesse pas plus que ça
joueurdudimanche
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 07:35 AM
c'est quoi ça Code Story................ C'est Cave Story !
epicurien
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 07:38 AM
Moué, pas fou toussa ! ARMS à la limite en cas de creuvage de dalle, Splatoon 2 n'est pas pour moi mais ça semble un bon petit jeu pour les fans de multi.
Finalement avant le Mario en fin d'année je vois rien venir de concret, mais le MK a une durée de vie virtuellement infini, la CV va bien finir par arriver avec Mario Sunshine, et surtout la PS4 est là pour patienter.
arikado
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 07:39 AM
Disgaea, street et arms de sûr pour moi ^^, le reste à voir ^^
skool213
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 07:41 AM
Abraca, tumbleseed et Nba Playgrounds aussi
edea79
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 07:42 AM
Rien qui le tente. Arms oui avec mes fils et ma fille mais faut aussi réinvestir dans une paires de Joy con... Je croise les doigts pour l'arrivée des jeux gamecube après l'e3
floflo
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 07:44 AM
Une sortie boite pour minecraft ??
Excellent ce catalogue switch, au moins un bon jeu par mois.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 07:47 AM
floflo
il semblerait, mais pas en même temps que la sortie dématérialisé, d'après ce que j'ai comprit.
sonilka
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 07:48 AM
Ca va etre le calme plat jusqu'a fin juillet. Seul Arms m'intrigue. Il sera peut etre la grosse surprise de Nintendo.
floflo
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 07:52 AM
nicolasgourry
ok ok ca doit être ca.merci pour l'info.
narustorm
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 07:53 AM
Minecraft ne sors quand déma pour l'instant.
En tout cas moi sa sera street et arms
Et redout si la date et bonne .
edgar
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 07:54 AM
sonilka
J'aimerais trop un jeu d'action aventure ou un RPG avec la DA d'Arms, sérieux elle est vraiment sublime je trouve.
sonilka
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 08:03 AM
edgar
j'aime beaucoup aussi. Et les persos sont vraiment cools.
changedechemise
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 08:06 AM
yia NBA playground aussi
Link49
rockin
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 08:08 AM
edgar
sonilka
il pourrait rajouter un mode aventure pour le jeu
sonilka
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 08:13 AM
rockin
ils pourraient effectivement. Mais ils ne le feront probablement pas. Ils ont deja la flemme de faire un vrai solo pour Splatoon 2 alors qu'il y a vraiment moyen de faire un truc genial alors pour Arms, qui est un jeu de combat, j'en doute.
fiveagainstone
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 08:13 AM
Je savais pas que Redout avait une date, nickel je l'attends à fond
Sinon il y a aussi NBA Playgrounds le 9 mai et Binding of Isaac le 28 juin et certainement d'autres jeux indés...
olimar59
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 08:13 AM
Il y a aussi Rime je crois
bennj
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 08:18 AM
Il ne manque pas NBA Playgrounds et Rime ? A moins que les versions Switch de ses jeux ne sortent pas en même temps ?
gamesebde3
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 08:20 AM
Je vais prendre redout pour comparer avec fast rmx et Disgaea 5 qui est parfait pour le mode portable.
gamesebde3
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 08:22 AM
Mais Arms, j'attends les tests.
sylphide
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 08:34 AM
Disgaea 5 Complete
fiveagainstone
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 08:34 AM
bennj
olimar59
Rime est pour "plus tard" sur Switch, mais je pense qu'on devrait pas trop tarder a entendre parler de jeu comme Hollow knight, constructor hd, shakedown hawaii ou Yooka Laylee.
kidicarus
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 08:35 AM
floflo
déma en premier, puis comme d'habitude la version boîte viendra plus tard.
crissouil
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 08:41 AM
Preco faite pour Ultra Street Fighter II : The Final Challengers et Arms
evilchris
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 09:07 AM
Pour ma part Ultra street, Disgaea 5 et Arms
evilchris
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 09:08 AM
Link49
par contre c'est Cave story + et pas "code"
legato
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 09:11 AM
nicolasgourry
il n'y a rien sur Redout pour l'instant aucune image ou trailer sur switch ?
hyoga57
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 09:17 AM
Seuls deux jeux m'intéressent dans le lot, a savoir Disgaea 5 (que j'ai déjà sur PS4) et Ultra Street Fighter II...
octobar
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 09:24 AM
hyoga57
vfries
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 09:31 AM
Les portages plus ne m'intéressent pas, curieux pour arms.
xylander
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 09:36 AM
skool213
Tumbleseed est vraiment bon mais pas pour tout le monde. Je l'ai acheté hier.
xylander
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 09:40 AM
legato
il a obtenu 15/20 sur pc sur jeuxvideo.com
hyoga57
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 09:41 AM
octobar
godson
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 09:52 AM
J'espère que Dragon quest builder 2 sortira sur Switch. C'est un jeu qui me plairait bien sur ma portable ( passé les premiers jours je ne l'ai plus jamais docké lol)
evilchris
posted
the 05/03/2017 at 10:06 AM
xylander
à quel prix ? et on a des retours sur la durée de vie... car si c'est comme kamiko
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Finalement avant le Mario en fin d'année je vois rien venir de concret, mais le MK a une durée de vie virtuellement infini, la CV va bien finir par arriver avec Mario Sunshine, et surtout la PS4 est là pour patienter.
Excellent ce catalogue switch, au moins un bon jeu par mois.
En tout cas moi sa sera street et arms
Et redout si la date et bonne .
Sinon il y a aussi NBA Playgrounds le 9 mai et Binding of Isaac le 28 juin et certainement d'autres jeux indés...