name : Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : N.C
genre : platform
multiplayer : non
all
Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy: Nouvelle video
Nouvelle video de Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy avec le niveau "Sewer or Later" de Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strike Back

    posted the 05/02/2017 at 11:20 PM
    comments (5)
    momotaros posted the 05/02/2017 at 11:23 PM
    Tu as spoilé le jeu
    octobar posted the 05/02/2017 at 11:26 PM
    ah ouais c'est pas une remaster de merde quand même...
    guiguif posted the 05/02/2017 at 11:26 PM
    momotaros
    lightning posted the 05/02/2017 at 11:31 PM
    Tellement bon le PBR améliore vraiment le rendu

    J'espère qu'ils vont bientôt montrer le 3
    rickles posted the 05/03/2017 at 12:12 AM
    Pourquoi ils veulent pas montrer des images du 3 ces flans ?
