« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Arms
14
Likes
Likers
name : Arms
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : fighting
multiplayer : oui
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
82
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1605
visites since opening : 1880992
nicolasgourry > blog
Arms -Switch- / Arène inédite en vidéo

Date de sortie : 16 juin 2017 Europe

Vidéo provenant d'un festival : le Niconico Chokaigi se déroulant au Japon.

    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/02/2017 at 08:48 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    xxplosiiv posted the 05/02/2017 at 08:54 PM
    Il a l'air bien
    Pour le coup j'ai hâte !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre