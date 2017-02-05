profile
Achat du Jour + Stream 8)
12 euro à Micromania franchement j'ai pas hésité sur le coup, et je vais le testé en stream en passage pour ceux qui sont intéressé

CLICK ICI MAAANNN

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/02/2017 at 08:29 PM by shincloud
    comments (5)
    gat posted the 05/02/2017 at 08:31 PM
    Gore, bourrin, fluide, plutôt beau. Terrible ce Doom.
    solidfisher posted the 05/02/2017 at 08:34 PM
    gat Oui, excepté le multi qui est très moyen
    jenicris posted the 05/02/2017 at 08:37 PM
    Super affaire.
    contra posted the 05/02/2017 at 08:41 PM
    Le solo démonte
    sebastian posted the 05/02/2017 at 08:48 PM
    Vraiment fun, juste dommage que ce jeu prend vraiment, vraiment, VRAIMENT beaucoup trop de place à cause des mises à jour du mode multi'...
