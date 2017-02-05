home page
Chambonsy oh oui!
[Doc] A Day With Phil Spencer.
Je suis tombé sur ce documentaire par hasard
Et je dois dire que je suis convaincu par l'homme.
Spencer 2017
phil j'veux ton corps
posted the 05/02/2017 at 04:51 PM by octobar
octobar
comments (
19
)
haloman
posted
the 05/02/2017 at 04:54 PM
Par hasard
.
Mec t'en dort pas la nuit tant Phil Spencer tourmente ton sommeil.
Tu cherches sa vie, son oeuvre flippant pour un mec qui s'en fiche de la xbox.
octobar
posted
the 05/02/2017 at 04:55 PM
haloman
comment tu m'agresses
ryohazuki
posted
the 05/02/2017 at 04:58 PM
famimax
posted
the 05/02/2017 at 05:06 PM
J'ai apprit il y a pas longtemps que c'était pas le vrai boss de la branche Xbox que c'était un acteur qui jouait ce role de "Phil Spencer", comme à l'époque avec Kevin Butler chez Sony. Je vous dit pas le choc que j'ai eu
octobar
posted
the 05/02/2017 at 05:07 PM
famimax
ah, du coup c'est qui le vrai Spencer ?
contra
posted
the 05/02/2017 at 05:09 PM
"Par hasard"
Le mec doit taper Phil Spencer 8 fois par jour pour pouvoir faire son rageux sur Gamekyo
octobar
posted
the 05/02/2017 at 05:10 PM
contra
:/ comment t'es sec. j'ai la grippe c'est tout...
famimax
posted
the 05/02/2017 at 05:10 PM
octobar
En vrais c'est John Barrowman, un acteur anglais pas trop connu. Il est surtout connu pour le 1er role dans le spin off de DR Who : Torchwood
contra
posted
the 05/02/2017 at 05:12 PM
octobar
C'est parce que je mange que des graines que je suis sec comme ça.
octobar
posted
the 05/02/2017 at 05:13 PM
famimax
hein
rien à voir mec...
octobar
posted
the 05/02/2017 at 05:16 PM
t'as dû lire une info du premier avril mon gars.
famimax
posted
the 05/02/2017 at 05:19 PM
octobar
t'es fatigué et t'as de la fievre non ? ^^
octobar
posted
the 05/02/2017 at 05:27 PM
famimax
oui, j'ai la chiaaasse.
famimax
posted
the 05/02/2017 at 05:30 PM
octobar
Ah c'est pas cool la gastro, je préfère aller dans un resto gastro
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 05/02/2017 at 05:39 PM
famimax
ancien Ras
Torchwood
orbital
posted
the 05/02/2017 at 05:47 PM
octobar
tout a l'heure tu me parlais de personnes qui vénèrent Spencer.
Je comprends mieux de qui tu parlais
warminos
posted
the 05/02/2017 at 05:50 PM
Pour moi ce mec est Schtroumpf opportuniste, et j'aime le vert
hyoga57
posted
the 05/02/2017 at 05:57 PM
diablo
posted
the 05/02/2017 at 06:17 PM
La haine contre Phil Spencer alors que lui malgrès son taff acrif il joue plus que vous
