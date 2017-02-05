profile
[Doc] A Day With Phil Spencer.
Je suis tombé sur ce documentaire par hasard Et je dois dire que je suis convaincu par l'homme.




    comments (19)
    haloman posted the 05/02/2017 at 04:54 PM
    Par hasard .
    Mec t'en dort pas la nuit tant Phil Spencer tourmente ton sommeil.
    Tu cherches sa vie, son oeuvre flippant pour un mec qui s'en fiche de la xbox.
    octobar posted the 05/02/2017 at 04:55 PM
    haloman comment tu m'agresses
    ryohazuki posted the 05/02/2017 at 04:58 PM
    famimax posted the 05/02/2017 at 05:06 PM
    J'ai apprit il y a pas longtemps que c'était pas le vrai boss de la branche Xbox que c'était un acteur qui jouait ce role de "Phil Spencer", comme à l'époque avec Kevin Butler chez Sony. Je vous dit pas le choc que j'ai eu
    octobar posted the 05/02/2017 at 05:07 PM
    famimax ah, du coup c'est qui le vrai Spencer ?
    contra posted the 05/02/2017 at 05:09 PM
    "Par hasard"

    Le mec doit taper Phil Spencer 8 fois par jour pour pouvoir faire son rageux sur Gamekyo
    octobar posted the 05/02/2017 at 05:10 PM
    contra :/ comment t'es sec. j'ai la grippe c'est tout...
    famimax posted the 05/02/2017 at 05:10 PM
    octobar En vrais c'est John Barrowman, un acteur anglais pas trop connu. Il est surtout connu pour le 1er role dans le spin off de DR Who : Torchwood
    contra posted the 05/02/2017 at 05:12 PM
    octobar C'est parce que je mange que des graines que je suis sec comme ça.
    octobar posted the 05/02/2017 at 05:13 PM
    famimax hein rien à voir mec...
    octobar posted the 05/02/2017 at 05:16 PM
    t'as dû lire une info du premier avril mon gars.
    famimax posted the 05/02/2017 at 05:19 PM
    octobar t'es fatigué et t'as de la fievre non ? ^^
    octobar posted the 05/02/2017 at 05:27 PM
    famimax oui, j'ai la chiaaasse.
    famimax posted the 05/02/2017 at 05:30 PM
    octobar Ah c'est pas cool la gastro, je préfère aller dans un resto gastro
    leblogdeshacka posted the 05/02/2017 at 05:39 PM
    famimax ancien Ras
    Torchwood
    orbital posted the 05/02/2017 at 05:47 PM
    octobar tout a l'heure tu me parlais de personnes qui vénèrent Spencer.
    Je comprends mieux de qui tu parlais
    warminos posted the 05/02/2017 at 05:50 PM
    Pour moi ce mec est Schtroumpf opportuniste, et j'aime le vert
    hyoga57 posted the 05/02/2017 at 05:57 PM
    diablo posted the 05/02/2017 at 06:17 PM
    La haine contre Phil Spencer alors que lui malgrès son taff acrif il joue plus que vous
