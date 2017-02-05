CN Play
Xbox BC : 2 nouveaux titres
On enchaîne ce début de semaine avec encore de nouveaux jeux rétrocompatibles !

Deux excellents titres d'ailleurs ! :

Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2 & Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved

Bon jeu ^^
    posted the 05/02/2017 at 04:18 PM by tuni
    ramses posted the 05/02/2017 at 05:55 PM
    au moins ca c'est bon..quand je me rappelle que ce truc a commencer coe arcade dans le jeu pgr...
    sonic2903 posted the 05/02/2017 at 06:02 PM
    ah, meme si 2 jeux sont dispo sur les 2 plateformes (Geometry wars 3), la version 360 peut passer rétro quand meme?
    contra posted the 05/02/2017 at 06:25 PM
    sonic2903 Ouep ça arrive, regarde Darksiders, il est passé retro alors qu'il y a une version remastered.
