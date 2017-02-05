home page
foxstep
Enter The Fox
profile
Tekken 7: L'intro CG complète
L'intro CG complète de la version console, bon visionnage
Foxstep
tags :
movie
opening
intro
tekken 7
cg
posted the 05/02/2017 at 01:53 PM
foxstep
comments (
7
)
sebastian
posted
the 05/02/2017 at 02:07 PM
Dommage qu'ils n'aient pas fait une intro' qui ne reprend pas les cinématiques du mode histoire, c'cool mais j'aurais préféré une intro' comme celle du 5 qui claquait bien comme il faut.
i8
posted
the 05/02/2017 at 02:44 PM
Styléééé
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 05/02/2017 at 03:28 PM
La vidéo est privée.
op4
posted
the 05/02/2017 at 03:29 PM
On voit rien ..
foxstep
posted
the 05/02/2017 at 03:48 PM
op4
hijikatamayora13
Nouveau lien.
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 05/02/2017 at 03:48 PM
foxstep
les enculés
foxstep
posted
the 05/02/2017 at 03:52 PM
hijikatamayora13
Perso je m'en fous, déjà DL sur mon PC.
