Tekken 7: L'intro CG complète
L'intro CG complète de la version console, bon visionnage


Foxstep
    tags : movie opening intro tekken 7 cg
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/02/2017 at 01:53 PM by foxstep
    comments (7)
    sebastian posted the 05/02/2017 at 02:07 PM
    Dommage qu'ils n'aient pas fait une intro' qui ne reprend pas les cinématiques du mode histoire, c'cool mais j'aurais préféré une intro' comme celle du 5 qui claquait bien comme il faut.
    i8 posted the 05/02/2017 at 02:44 PM
    Styléééé
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 05/02/2017 at 03:28 PM
    La vidéo est privée.
    op4 posted the 05/02/2017 at 03:29 PM
    On voit rien ..
    foxstep posted the 05/02/2017 at 03:48 PM
    op4 hijikatamayora13 Nouveau lien.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 05/02/2017 at 03:48 PM
    foxstep les enculés
    foxstep posted the 05/02/2017 at 03:52 PM
    hijikatamayora13 Perso je m'en fous, déjà DL sur mon PC.
