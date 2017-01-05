profile
Outlast 2 : deuxième partie du live, plus intense
La j'avoue que cette partie j'ai moins fait le malin, c'était un peu tendu psychologiquement, mais il est vraiment très très bon, un bon gros coup de coeur, même si NieR Automata et World of FF est au dessus

    posted the 05/01/2017 at 07:28 PM by shincloud
    comments (1)
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/01/2017 at 08:17 PM
    je préfère regarder que jouer mdr
