Capturing a city from your opponent isn’t as simple as waltzing in to claim it – castles have defenses! You must break down the doors of enemy cities to capture them, but as you do so, the city and its populace will fight back with a barrage of arrows.
Here’s a lengthy gif showing my process to animate the dragon attack found in the trailer.
The Harpy is versatile – it is one of the cheaper flying units and is effective against both airborne and ground units. With its strong mobility, unhindered by terrain, it makes for a strong counter against cavalry units. Watch out for those talons!