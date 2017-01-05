profile
Advance Wars : Dual Strike
2
Likes
Likers
name : Advance Wars : Dual Strike
platform : Nintendo DS
editor : Nintendo
developer : Intelligent Systems
genre : strategy
european release date : 09/30/2005
us release date : 08/22/2005
japanese release date : 06/23/2005
official website : http://www.advancewars.com/awds/index.html
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
plistter
15
Likes
Likers
plistter
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 46
visites since opening : 49018
plistter > blog
Bon ! On en parle ou pas ?!?




Capturing a city from your opponent isn’t as simple as waltzing in to claim it – castles have defenses! You must break down the doors of enemy cities to capture them, but as you do so, the city and its populace will fight back with a barrage of arrows.



Here’s a lengthy gif showing my process to animate the dragon attack found in the trailer.



The Harpy is versatile – it is one of the cheaper flying units and is effective against both airborne and ground units. With its strong mobility, unhindered by terrain, it makes for a strong counter against cavalry units. Watch out for those talons!
http://wargroove.com/blog/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/01/2017 at 06:38 PM by plistter
    comments (2)
    arikado posted the 05/01/2017 at 06:39 PM
    J'ai hâte de le voir celui-ci
    fredator posted the 05/01/2017 at 06:57 PM
    C'est le reboot d'advance wars ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre