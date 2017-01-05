profile
Jeux Vidéo
217
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
fiveagainstone
22
Likes
Likers
fiveagainstone
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 12
visites since opening : 74921
fiveagainstone > blog
Deux nouveaux jeux indés annoncés sur Switch
Earth Atlantis et Dusty raging fist





Et pour rappel Tumbleseed est dispo demain:

http://nintendoeverything.com/
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/01/2017 at 02:29 PM by fiveagainstone
    comments (6)
    kibix971 posted the 05/01/2017 at 02:35 PM
    Dusty raging fist à l'air pas mal ^^
    octobar posted the 05/01/2017 at 02:41 PM
    Pourquoi des jeux Wii Ware en passant par Wii U eShop et maintenant Switch, il y a toujours à balle de jeux indés qui ont plus l'allure de jeux Flash sortis de nulle part et dont on a jamais entendu parler que des jeux dignes de ceux qu'on trouve sur Steam et autres que ce soit des The Witness, Below, Cuphead, Ori, INSIDE, Hyperlight Drifter, Little Nightmares et j'en passe... ???

    ça fait vraiment jeux indés de seconde zone quoi. Alors il y a quand même des perles comme Hollow Knight ou Tower Fall mais c'est encore trop timide tout ça.
    ropstar posted the 05/01/2017 at 02:43 PM
    octobar below et cuphead sont sorti sur steam ???
    xylander posted the 05/01/2017 at 02:44 PM
    Un p'tit Firewatch please!
    octobar posted the 05/01/2017 at 02:45 PM
    ropstar non pas encore.
    fiveagainstone posted the 05/01/2017 at 02:51 PM
    kibix971 Ouais j'attends d'en voir plus, perso je suis bien hypé par Tumbleseed et NBA playgrounds.

    octobar Cuphead et Ori c'est exclu Microsoft non ? Pour le reste ouais il manque un bon paquet de hits indés, rien n'égale Steam à ce niveau, mais il y a vraiment beaucoup d'annonces de bon voir très bon jeux et il y a quand même du lourd comme Isaac, shakedown hawaii, flipping death, Celeste, Bloodstained, stardew valley, Rime, shovel knight, Fast rmx, Redout, Wonderboy etc.. plus évidemment Hollow knight que tu cite.
    C'est un plaisir d'y jouer en mode portable.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre