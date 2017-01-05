home page
Par le Pouvoir de la Merguez Ancestrale, je ne crains plus personne car je suis un Pro-MSN 8)
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
spawnini
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
99
99
visites since opening :
287365
287365
spawnini
> blog
all
Cet artiste a un incroyable talent?
Divers Dessins
Spawnini Passion
Shaq FU: un jeu de plus sur Nintendo Switch
Spawnini Passion
Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn
Saber Interactive
soutienne la
Switch
avec le remake
Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn
. Un petit beat them all sur cette console
.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/01/2017 at 07:32 AM by
spawnini
spawnini
comments (
11
)
11
)
gunstarred
posted
the 05/01/2017 at 07:35 AM
Découvert sur Mega Drive. Euh non merci. Il est un peu nul comme jeu. Et les deux vidéo ne donnent pas envies.
sussudio
posted
the 05/01/2017 at 07:50 AM
Ce gif legendaire
arngrim
posted
the 05/01/2017 at 08:10 AM
Ce jeu qui fait l'unanimité chez tous les gamers.
hebuspsa
posted
the 05/01/2017 at 08:13 AM
Heu......c moi ou le perso ne resemble plus du tout a Shaq?
egguibs
posted
the 05/01/2017 at 08:20 AM
Une bouse ce jeux enfin sur snes
octobar
posted
the 05/01/2017 at 09:24 AM
ce héro sans charisme :/
tiens d'ailleurs il est devenu quoi 50 cent ?
amassous
posted
the 05/01/2017 at 09:30 AM
octobar
c'est pas Fifty mdrrrr
arngrim
posted
the 05/01/2017 at 09:32 AM
octobar
Tout aussi inintéressant comme artiste.
octobar
posted
the 05/01/2017 at 09:43 AM
amassous
euh, j'ai pas dit que c'était lui.
sylphide
posted
the 05/01/2017 at 09:49 AM
Il était bien ce jeu, c’était un jeux de combat plutôt difficile dans son ensemble. Par contre le perso a toujours était grand et sec.
zephon
posted
the 05/01/2017 at 09:56 AM
ptin avec un design pareil personne ne croirait que c'est juste un basketteur et pas un boxeur mdr
tiens d'ailleurs il est devenu quoi 50 cent ?