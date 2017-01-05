Par le Pouvoir de la Merguez Ancestrale, je ne crains plus personne car je suis un Pro-MSN 8)
profile
Jeux Vidéo
217
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
spawnini
91
Likes
Likers
spawnini
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 99
visites since opening : 287365
spawnini > blog
all
Shaq FU: un jeu de plus sur Nintendo Switch
Spawnini Passion
Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn




Saber Interactive soutienne la Switch avec le remake Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn. Un petit beat them all sur cette console .







    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/01/2017 at 07:32 AM by spawnini
    comments (11)
    gunstarred posted the 05/01/2017 at 07:35 AM
    Découvert sur Mega Drive. Euh non merci. Il est un peu nul comme jeu. Et les deux vidéo ne donnent pas envies.
    sussudio posted the 05/01/2017 at 07:50 AM
    Ce gif legendaire
    arngrim posted the 05/01/2017 at 08:10 AM
    Ce jeu qui fait l'unanimité chez tous les gamers.
    hebuspsa posted the 05/01/2017 at 08:13 AM
    Heu......c moi ou le perso ne resemble plus du tout a Shaq?
    egguibs posted the 05/01/2017 at 08:20 AM
    Une bouse ce jeux enfin sur snes
    octobar posted the 05/01/2017 at 09:24 AM
    ce héro sans charisme :/

    tiens d'ailleurs il est devenu quoi 50 cent ?
    amassous posted the 05/01/2017 at 09:30 AM
    octobar c'est pas Fifty mdrrrr
    arngrim posted the 05/01/2017 at 09:32 AM
    octobar Tout aussi inintéressant comme artiste.
    octobar posted the 05/01/2017 at 09:43 AM
    amassous euh, j'ai pas dit que c'était lui.
    sylphide posted the 05/01/2017 at 09:49 AM
    Il était bien ce jeu, c’était un jeux de combat plutôt difficile dans son ensemble. Par contre le perso a toujours était grand et sec.
    zephon posted the 05/01/2017 at 09:56 AM
    ptin avec un design pareil personne ne croirait que c'est juste un basketteur et pas un boxeur mdr
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre