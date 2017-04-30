Nintendo
Nom du jeu : Ventes sur l'année / ventes totales
3DS Pokémon Sun / Moon : 15.44m / nouveau
NSW Zelda: Breath of the Wild : 2.76m / nouveau
3DS Super Mario Maker : 2.34m / nouveau
3DS Mario Kart 7 : +1.97m / 15.220.000
3DS Pokémon X/Y : +1.41m / 16.110.000
3DS Kirby: Planet Robobot : 1.36m / nouveau
W_U Zelda: Breath of the Wild : 1.08 / nouveau
3DS New Super Mario Bros 2 : +1.03m / 11.270.000
3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf : +0.97m / 10.970.000 (sortie amiibo version)
NSW 1-2 Switch : proche du million / nouveau
W_U Mario Kart 8 : +0.81m / 8.310.000
W_U Super Mario 3D World : +0.78m 5.600.000
3DS Tomodachi Life : +0.72m / 5.700.000
3DS Super Smash Bros for 3DS : +0.60m / 8.720.000
3DS Super Mario 3D Land : +0.54m / 11.270.000
W_U Splatoon : +0.53m / 4.800.000
3DS Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon : +0.49m / 5.310.000
W_U New Super Mario Bros U : +0.49m / 5.680.000
W_U New Super Luigi U : +0.49m / 2.950.000
W_U Zelda Wind Waker HD : +0.45m / 2.170.000
W_U Super Mario Maker : +0.43m / 3.950.000
W_U Super Smash Bros for WiiU : + 0.40m / 5.200.000
NSW Snipperclips - Cut it out, together! : 0.35m / nouveau
W_U Mario Party 10 : + 0.33m / 2.090.000
Wii New Super Mario Bros Wii : +0.26m / 30.050.000
Wii Mario Kart Wii : +0.20 / 36.950.000
3DS Pokémon OR/AS : +0.19m / 13.740.000
Wii Super Smash Bros Brawl : 0.11m / 13.210.000
W_U Nintendo Land : +0.10m / 5.160.000
Wii Wii Sports Resort : +0.09m / 33.040.000
Wii Super Mario Galaxy : +0.06m / 12.750.000
Wii Wii Party : +0.06m / 9.280.000
NDS Pokémon Diamond / Pearl : +0.04m / 17.670.000
NDS Pokémon Black / White : +0.04m / 15.640.000
Wii Wii Sports : +0.03m / 82.810.000
NDS New Super Mario Bros : +0.01m / 30.800.000
NDS Mario Kart DS : +0.01m / 23.600.000
Total software de la liste : 36.097m (sans compter 1-2 Switch)
