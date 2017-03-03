profile
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
89
Likes
Likers
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/03/2017
other versions : Wii U -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
gat
97
Likes
Likers
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1425
visites since opening : 1434540
gat > blog
Zelda BOTW : un joueur a fait un album photo de son aventure






Twitter - https://twitter.com/WPR_haru/status/858178882125520896
    tags :
    9
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/30/2017 at 08:00 PM by gat
    comments (18)
    voxen posted the 04/30/2017 at 08:02 PM
    Tu peux faire le même avec Forza Horizon 2 et 3 !
    flom posted the 04/30/2017 at 08:04 PM
    Ce jeu est une enorme claque !!!
    gat posted the 04/30/2017 at 08:04 PM
    voxen J'me tâte à faire un montage avec de beaux thèmes musicaux. T'en penses quoi ?
    binou87 posted the 04/30/2017 at 08:04 PM
    Sympa!
    cyr posted the 04/30/2017 at 08:05 PM
    bonjour les cartouche d'encre couleur utiliser
    voxen posted the 04/30/2017 at 08:07 PM
    gat que tu peux au moins faire un court métrage
    sonilka posted the 04/30/2017 at 08:08 PM
    gat je me disais bien que je t'avais déjà vu quelque part : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5V2D1aXX_UM#t=0m18s
    nady posted the 04/30/2017 at 08:09 PM
    Il a utilisé un service et c'est effectivement une très bonne idée !
    gat posted the 04/30/2017 at 08:10 PM
    voxen Paramount va m'appeler pour faire Fast & Furious 9.

    sonilka Nul à chier. Tu peux te casser.
    sonilka posted the 04/30/2017 at 08:22 PM
    gat la Vega missile ca dépote mon petit gars
    rbz posted the 04/30/2017 at 08:32 PM
    excellent ^^
    autre chose que les captures de l'auteur de l'article ... lulz
    phoebius posted the 04/30/2017 at 08:32 PM
    A la limite, ça serait encore plus judicieux avec FFXV
    spilner posted the 04/30/2017 at 08:42 PM
    Je peux faire exactement la même chose avec U4 vu la tonnes de capture que j'ai
    marchand2sable posted the 04/30/2017 at 08:43 PM
    Trop stylé l'idée
    gat posted the 04/30/2017 at 08:48 PM
    rbz Fuck.
    shincloud posted the 04/30/2017 at 08:54 PM
    il y a tellement pas de jeu sur Switch qui ta fait un album souvenir du seul jeu de l'année je rigole calmez vous
    voxen posted the 04/30/2017 at 09:47 PM
    gat au moins toi tu fourniras de beaux plans
    mercure7 posted the 04/30/2017 at 10:00 PM
    shincloud
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre