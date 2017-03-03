home page
10 / 08 / 2016
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-adventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
03/03/2017
other versions :
Wii U
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1424
visites since opening :
1433389
gat
> blog
Switch : un point sur les ventes des jeux
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild : 2.74 millions.
1-2 Switch : proche du million.
Super Bomberman R : plus de 500 000 exemplaires.
Snipperclips : plus de 350 000 téléchargements.
gamergen.com
-
http://www.gamergen.com/actualites/nintendo-switch-nintendo-ventes-jeux-line-up-282199-1
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/30/2017 at 06:40 PM by
gat
comments (
12
)
icebergbrulant
posted
the 04/30/2017 at 06:42 PM
C'est Linkounet qui s'occupe des ventes normalement !
Voleur !
hirogami
posted
the 04/30/2017 at 06:51 PM
Pas mal pour bomberman meme s'il est pas fifou ,avec tout les retour negatif qu'il a eut et les mise a jours qui ont un peu amelioré les choses.
Par contre j'aurai bien aimé les chiffre de Fast RMX
kinox31
posted
the 04/30/2017 at 06:51 PM
C'est pas mal pour le peu de jeu qu'il y a
bonanzaa
posted
the 04/30/2017 at 06:53 PM
Impréssionant pour Zelda... mais bon faut relativiser, il y a quoi d'autre pour concurencer? Qui a pris la Switch sans Zelda?
jenicris
posted
the 04/30/2017 at 06:55 PM
1-2 Switch : proche du million
kali
posted
the 04/30/2017 at 06:56 PM
On va en bouffer du casu avec un tel succès de 1-2 Switch...
oenomaus
posted
the 04/30/2017 at 06:57 PM
1-2 switch ca fait peur ... mais bon c'est aussi l'orientation de Nintendo
icebergbrulant
posted
the 04/30/2017 at 06:58 PM
bonanzaa
Moi je connais plein de gens qui ont pris Zelda Switch... sans la Switch !
jf17
posted
the 04/30/2017 at 07:01 PM
icebergbrulant
les versions collector je suppose
icebergbrulant
posted
the 04/30/2017 at 07:09 PM
jf17
Ou des gens qui n'ont pas encore réussi à avoir la Switch
shigeryu
posted
the 04/30/2017 at 07:09 PM
kali
pas forcément, Zelda a fait bien mieux...
Quelqu'un a les ventes de tp sur le premier moi du launch wii ?
monz666
posted
the 04/30/2017 at 07:22 PM
En même temps derriere Zelda ca me parait logique de voir 1,2 switch parceque c'est pas l'opulence non plus pour le moment (normal pour un lancement on est d'accord)
