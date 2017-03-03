profile
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/03/2017
other versions : Wii U
gat
gat
Switch : un point sur les ventes des jeux
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild : 2.74 millions.



1-2 Switch : proche du million.



Super Bomberman R : plus de 500 000 exemplaires.



Snipperclips : plus de 350 000 téléchargements.

gamergen.com - http://www.gamergen.com/actualites/nintendo-switch-nintendo-ventes-jeux-line-up-282199-1
    posted the 04/30/2017 at 06:40 PM by gat
    comments (12)
    icebergbrulant posted the 04/30/2017 at 06:42 PM
    C'est Linkounet qui s'occupe des ventes normalement !
    Voleur !
    hirogami posted the 04/30/2017 at 06:51 PM
    Pas mal pour bomberman meme s'il est pas fifou ,avec tout les retour negatif qu'il a eut et les mise a jours qui ont un peu amelioré les choses.
    Par contre j'aurai bien aimé les chiffre de Fast RMX
    kinox31 posted the 04/30/2017 at 06:51 PM
    C'est pas mal pour le peu de jeu qu'il y a
    bonanzaa posted the 04/30/2017 at 06:53 PM
    Impréssionant pour Zelda... mais bon faut relativiser, il y a quoi d'autre pour concurencer? Qui a pris la Switch sans Zelda?
    jenicris posted the 04/30/2017 at 06:55 PM
    1-2 Switch : proche du million

    kali posted the 04/30/2017 at 06:56 PM
    On va en bouffer du casu avec un tel succès de 1-2 Switch...
    oenomaus posted the 04/30/2017 at 06:57 PM
    1-2 switch ca fait peur ... mais bon c'est aussi l'orientation de Nintendo
    icebergbrulant posted the 04/30/2017 at 06:58 PM
    bonanzaa Moi je connais plein de gens qui ont pris Zelda Switch... sans la Switch !
    jf17 posted the 04/30/2017 at 07:01 PM
    icebergbrulant les versions collector je suppose
    icebergbrulant posted the 04/30/2017 at 07:09 PM
    jf17

    Ou des gens qui n'ont pas encore réussi à avoir la Switch
    shigeryu posted the 04/30/2017 at 07:09 PM
    kali pas forcément, Zelda a fait bien mieux...

    Quelqu'un a les ventes de tp sur le premier moi du launch wii ?
    monz666 posted the 04/30/2017 at 07:22 PM
    En même temps derriere Zelda ca me parait logique de voir 1,2 switch parceque c'est pas l'opulence non plus pour le moment (normal pour un lancement on est d'accord)
