profile
foxstep
79
Likes
Likers
foxstep
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1310
visites since opening : 1314902
foxstep > blog
Tekken 7: Extraits du mode VR
Quelque extraits du mode VR dans Tekken 7, pendant le combat ainsi que dans le menu customisation.

Foxstep
    tags : tekken 7 vr footages
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/30/2017 at 02:17 PM by foxstep
    comments (11)
    fan2jeux posted the 04/30/2017 at 02:22 PM
    Je m'en vais immédiatement retirer 400€ pour m'acheter un casque demain
    foxstep posted the 04/30/2017 at 02:23 PM
    fan2jeux T'es sérieux?
    fan2jeux posted the 04/30/2017 at 02:24 PM
    foxstep
    tu penses que je le suis? lol
    victornewman posted the 04/30/2017 at 02:26 PM
    foxstep
    foxstep posted the 04/30/2017 at 02:33 PM
    fan2jeux Bah j'en sais rien je lis pas dans tes pensés.
    libanais posted the 04/30/2017 at 02:40 PM
    aucun intérêt
    chatbleu posted the 04/30/2017 at 02:40 PM
    "Out of play area"
    Étrange de voir ça dans un Tekken. Le déplacement de la caméra pendant le combat n'est pas terrible.
    mercure7 posted the 04/30/2017 at 02:41 PM
    Ouais comme je disais sur ton autre article, la VR "juste pour coller VR sur la boîte" quoi ... très décevant de ce point de vue là.

    Après, vivement les Nina avec une grenouille sur la tête foxstep est déjà en transe
    godson posted the 04/30/2017 at 02:50 PM
    Pour la VR, ils peuvent ps VISSER le hub sur le casque lol
    Je trouve ça bête de devoir regarder partout pour voir le menu....
    meaculpaenvrai posted the 04/30/2017 at 03:09 PM
    pour voir des figurines
    foxstep posted the 04/30/2017 at 03:57 PM
    mercure7 A quel l'heure le Top 8 SFV Dreamhack ce soire?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre