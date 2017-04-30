home page
foxstep
Tekken 7: Extraits du mode VR
Quelque extraits du mode VR dans Tekken 7, pendant le combat ainsi que dans le menu customisation.
Foxstep
posted the 04/30/2017 at 02:17 PM by
foxstep
comments (
11
)
fan2jeux
posted
the 04/30/2017 at 02:22 PM
Je m'en vais immédiatement retirer 400€ pour m'acheter un casque demain
foxstep
posted
the 04/30/2017 at 02:23 PM
fan2jeux
T'es sérieux?
fan2jeux
posted
the 04/30/2017 at 02:24 PM
foxstep
tu penses que je le suis? lol
victornewman
posted
the 04/30/2017 at 02:26 PM
foxstep
foxstep
posted
the 04/30/2017 at 02:33 PM
fan2jeux
Bah j'en sais rien je lis pas dans tes pensés.
libanais
posted
the 04/30/2017 at 02:40 PM
aucun intérêt
chatbleu
posted
the 04/30/2017 at 02:40 PM
"Out of play area"
Étrange de voir ça dans un Tekken. Le déplacement de la caméra pendant le combat n'est pas terrible.
mercure7
posted
the 04/30/2017 at 02:41 PM
Ouais comme je disais sur ton autre article, la VR "juste pour coller VR sur la boîte" quoi ... très décevant de ce point de vue là.
Après, vivement les Nina avec une grenouille sur la tête
foxstep
est déjà en transe
godson
posted
the 04/30/2017 at 02:50 PM
Pour la VR, ils peuvent ps VISSER le hub sur le casque lol
Je trouve ça bête de devoir regarder partout pour voir le menu....
meaculpaenvrai
posted
the 04/30/2017 at 03:09 PM
pour voir des figurines
foxstep
posted
the 04/30/2017 at 03:57 PM
mercure7
A quel l'heure le Top 8 SFV Dreamhack ce soire?
