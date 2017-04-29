Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
koopaskill
DBZ Dokkan Battle (JAP) - Multi invocations Super Gogeta
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd’hui je vous propose plusieurs multi invocations sur le nouveau portail avec super Gogeta le nouveau Neo God Tier

Bon visionnage

https://youtu.be/HespJDY-bY8
    posted the 04/29/2017 at 04:50 PM by koopaskill
    comments (2)
    dragonkevin posted the 04/29/2017 at 05:12 PM
    Instant surnaturel de mon côté car dans ma première, deuxième et troisième multi-invocation j'ai eu Trunks Ikari
    koopaskill posted the 04/29/2017 at 05:14 PM
    dragonkevin C'est une bonne unité une fois dokkan
