Le jeu parfait pour les démolisseurs en herbe sur N64...
L'un des premiers jeux de Rare sur N64...plutôt fun, mais méconnu comparé aux autres jeux de ce développeur.
posted the 04/29/2017 at 04:47 PM by
jenicris
comments (
8
)
brun201
posted
the 04/29/2017 at 04:51 PM
rétro compatible NS ?
battossai
posted
the 04/29/2017 at 04:54 PM
J'ai pensé à Rampage en regardant ton titre ^^
jenicris
posted
the 04/29/2017 at 04:54 PM
brun201
la licence appartient à Rare et donc à Microsoft.
Aucune chance de le voir sur Switch donc. ^^
kidicarus
posted
the 04/29/2017 at 04:55 PM
Blast corp est un jeu que j'ai adoré avec un gros challenge.
ootaniisensei
posted
the 04/29/2017 at 04:57 PM
Il est sur la compile Rare sur One et le jeu pue la merde !
allanoix
posted
the 04/29/2017 at 04:59 PM
Body harvest sur n64 dans le genre demolition ca se posait là
shanks
posted
the 04/29/2017 at 05:05 PM
J'y ai joué sur la Rare Replay et vraiment pas compris l'intérêt.
On dirait une sorte de mini-jeu.
kidicarus
posted
the 04/29/2017 at 05:17 PM
Il faut peut être se pencher dessus pour comprendre et apprécier, il doit bien avoir un manuel qui vous explique le principe.
