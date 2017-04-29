ajouter un titre
Le jeu parfait pour les démolisseurs en herbe sur N64...
L'un des premiers jeux de Rare sur N64...plutôt fun, mais méconnu comparé aux autres jeux de ce développeur.

    posted the 04/29/2017 at 04:47 PM by jenicris
    comments (8)
    brun201 posted the 04/29/2017 at 04:51 PM
    rétro compatible NS ?
    battossai posted the 04/29/2017 at 04:54 PM
    J'ai pensé à Rampage en regardant ton titre ^^
    jenicris posted the 04/29/2017 at 04:54 PM
    brun201 la licence appartient à Rare et donc à Microsoft.
    Aucune chance de le voir sur Switch donc. ^^
    kidicarus posted the 04/29/2017 at 04:55 PM
    Blast corp est un jeu que j'ai adoré avec un gros challenge.
    ootaniisensei posted the 04/29/2017 at 04:57 PM
    Il est sur la compile Rare sur One et le jeu pue la merde !
    allanoix posted the 04/29/2017 at 04:59 PM
    Body harvest sur n64 dans le genre demolition ca se posait là
    shanks posted the 04/29/2017 at 05:05 PM
    J'y ai joué sur la Rare Replay et vraiment pas compris l'intérêt.

    On dirait une sorte de mini-jeu.
    kidicarus posted the 04/29/2017 at 05:17 PM
    Il faut peut être se pencher dessus pour comprendre et apprécier, il doit bien avoir un manuel qui vous explique le principe.
