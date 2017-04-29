home page
ajouter un titre
name :
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
racing
multiplayer :
oui
european release date :
04/28/2017
davydems
Réception du jour
posted the 04/29/2017 at 01:26 PM by
davydems
comments (
9
)
killia
posted
the 04/29/2017 at 01:35 PM
Bon jeu à toi, éclate toi bien dessus.
Par contre
c'est quoi cette peluche Mario toute vilaine avec un menton cabossé??
linkstar
posted
the 04/29/2017 at 02:09 PM
Toi tu as commandé chez Micromania ton jeu à 59,90€ pour avoir une peluche toute dégueu
davydems
posted
the 04/29/2017 at 02:10 PM
killia
wep elle est dégeu :')
linkstar
je commande toujours chez micromania vue que je suis un piegeon premium.
mugi
posted
the 04/29/2017 at 02:35 PM
davydems
C'est quand même 20€ plus cher que chez Leclerc par exemple....
ldogamer76
posted
the 04/29/2017 at 03:09 PM
d'habitude je reste très tolèrent avec les goûts de chacun mais cette fois c'est vrai que la peluche est vraiment horrible
playstation2008
posted
the 04/29/2017 at 03:26 PM
Faut juste regarder les pieds et ça passe !
davydems
posted
the 04/29/2017 at 03:48 PM
ldogamer76
playstation2008
on sait elle est hideuse
gamekyo
posted
the 04/29/2017 at 03:53 PM
elle est offerte
meme si elle vaut 9 euros en vrais (certain commence a calculer de tête 59 + 9,99 mais si on la retire cela fait 49.99 et chez la concurrence on le vends actuellement 43.9 a carrefour
)
playstation2008
posted
the 04/29/2017 at 05:07 PM
davydems
J'ai pas dit ça ! Les pieds sont magnifiques
