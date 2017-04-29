profile
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
name : Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : racing
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 04/28/2017
profile
davydems
davydems
davydems > blog
Réception du jour
    posted the 04/29/2017 at 01:26 PM by davydems
    comments (9)
    killia posted the 04/29/2017 at 01:35 PM
    Bon jeu à toi, éclate toi bien dessus.

    Par contre c'est quoi cette peluche Mario toute vilaine avec un menton cabossé??
    linkstar posted the 04/29/2017 at 02:09 PM
    Toi tu as commandé chez Micromania ton jeu à 59,90€ pour avoir une peluche toute dégueu
    davydems posted the 04/29/2017 at 02:10 PM
    killia wep elle est dégeu :')

    linkstar je commande toujours chez micromania vue que je suis un piegeon premium.
    mugi posted the 04/29/2017 at 02:35 PM
    davydems
    C'est quand même 20€ plus cher que chez Leclerc par exemple....
    ldogamer76 posted the 04/29/2017 at 03:09 PM
    d'habitude je reste très tolèrent avec les goûts de chacun mais cette fois c'est vrai que la peluche est vraiment horrible
    playstation2008 posted the 04/29/2017 at 03:26 PM
    Faut juste regarder les pieds et ça passe !
    davydems posted the 04/29/2017 at 03:48 PM
    ldogamer76 playstation2008 on sait elle est hideuse
    gamekyo posted the 04/29/2017 at 03:53 PM
    elle est offerte meme si elle vaut 9 euros en vrais (certain commence a calculer de tête 59 + 9,99 mais si on la retire cela fait 49.99 et chez la concurrence on le vends actuellement 43.9 a carrefour )
    playstation2008 posted the 04/29/2017 at 05:07 PM
    davydems J'ai pas dit ça ! Les pieds sont magnifiques
