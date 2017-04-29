home page
God of War ça sera pour 2018
Dixit le doubleur de Kratos:
https://mobile.twitter.com/iamchrisjudge?s=09
Probablement mars 2018.
posted the 04/29/2017 at 12:33 PM by
jenicris
comments (
5
)
sonilka
posted
the 04/29/2017 at 12:35 PM
teal'c a parlé
redmi31
posted
the 04/29/2017 at 12:35 PM
Qui en doutais ? Je voyais mal le jeu sortir en fin d'année
gat
posted
the 04/29/2017 at 12:36 PM
On le dit depuis son annonce.
Mars 2018 bordel.
shambala93
posted
the 04/29/2017 at 12:42 PM
Bah on aura une grosse séquence à l'e3.
minbox
posted
the 04/29/2017 at 12:49 PM
Excellent
