God of War ça sera pour 2018
Dixit le doubleur de Kratos:

https://mobile.twitter.com/iamchrisjudge?s=09

Probablement mars 2018.
    posted the 04/29/2017 at 12:33 PM by jenicris
    comments (5)
    sonilka posted the 04/29/2017 at 12:35 PM
    teal'c a parlé
    redmi31 posted the 04/29/2017 at 12:35 PM
    Qui en doutais ? Je voyais mal le jeu sortir en fin d'année
    gat posted the 04/29/2017 at 12:36 PM
    On le dit depuis son annonce.
    Mars 2018 bordel.
    shambala93 posted the 04/29/2017 at 12:42 PM
    Bah on aura une grosse séquence à l'e3.
    minbox posted the 04/29/2017 at 12:49 PM
    Excellent
