Tekken 7: 10 Minutes du mode Histoire
Par Gamespot

Attention ça spoile quand même, à évité si vous comptez vous garder la surprise totale, z'etes prévenu.^^

    tags : story tekken 7 footages
    posted the 04/28/2017 at 08:35 PM by foxstep
    comments (4)
    jenicris posted the 04/28/2017 at 08:37 PM
    Day one.

    En gros fan de Tekken que je suis.
    spawnini posted the 04/28/2017 at 08:39 PM
    Il claque bien quand même
    meaculpaenvrai posted the 04/28/2017 at 08:45 PM
    pas mal
    odv78 posted the 04/28/2017 at 09:02 PM
    Superbe et je suis pas fan de tekken
