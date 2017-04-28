Trails of Cold Steel III ( l'épisode qui bouclera l'arc Erebonia et la trilogie Cold Steel )
The Legend of Heroes : Sen no Kiseki III
gunotak
gunotak
Trails of Cold Steel 3 / 閃の軌跡III : dans 2 semaines pour les prochaines infos
JRPG
Les prochaines infos arriveront dans 2 semaines ( au prochain Dengeki Mag )




Le roster dévoilé jusqu'à maintenant :

twitter - https://twitter.com/RPGSite/status/857300208064929792
    tags : playstation 4 falcom trails of cold steel 3
    posted the 04/28/2017 at 07:45 PM by gunotak
    comments (2)
    jowy14 posted the 04/28/2017 at 08:45 PM
    Plus qu'à être patient alors !
    Sympa les 2 semaines à venir, The third dans 1 semaine et les infos sur sen 3 celle qui suit.
    neoaxle posted the 04/28/2017 at 08:58 PM
    Jowy14 D'accord avec toi.
