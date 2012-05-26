Voici une Rumeur autour du jeu PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale :
Il semblerait que la suite sort sur Ps4 et ait pour titre, Playstation All-Star Stadium. Voici la liste des personnages qui seraient présents :
Nier: 2B, 9S, A2
Horizon: Aloy
InFamous: Cole, Delsin
Crash Bandicoot: Crash
Uncharted: Chloe, Drake
Bloodborne: Eileen, The Hunter
Gravity Rush: Kat, Raven
Nioh: Kelly, William
Knack: Knack
God of War: Kratos (Greek and/or Norse)
Ratchet and Clank: Ratchet or Ratchet & Clank (Ice Climbers?)
Insomniac: Spider-Man
Just from currently console exclusive (Nier is on PC) games they could have a neat roster.
Edit: As people suggested.
Yakuza: Kazama, Goro
Kingdom Hearts: Riku, Roxas, Sora
Persona: Any of the Player Character Protagonist, Junes (stage character)
The Last of Us: Adult Ellie, Joel
Final Fantasy: Cloud, Noctis, Tidus/Auron
Metal Gear: Big Boss, Boss, Ocelot, Raiden, Solid Snake
Bound: Dancer
Transistor: Red
Tekken: Heihachi
Street Fighter: Ken or M. Bison
Destiny: Cayde-6, Ikora, Zevala
Réponse peut-être à l’E3 2017…
