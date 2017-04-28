profile
Le Joker débarque dans Injustice 2
Le trailer reveal:

    posted the 04/28/2017 at 05:08 PM by foxstep
    comments (4)
    tab posted the 04/28/2017 at 05:11 PM
    Sympa mais plus les teaser passent plus ils se ressemblent
    blindzorro posted the 04/28/2017 at 05:12 PM
    J'aime beaucoup son look, il est inspirée d'un comics en particulié ?
    godson posted the 04/28/2017 at 05:27 PM
    Sympa ces movesets
    starlight posted the 04/28/2017 at 05:49 PM
    blindzorro Du film Suicide Squad, malheureusement.
