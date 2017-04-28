home page
name :
Injustice 2
platform :
PC
editor :
Warner Bros Interactive
developer :
NetherRealm Studios
genre :
fighting
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
Le Joker débarque dans Injustice 2
Le trailer reveal:
Foxstep
posted the 04/28/2017 at 05:08 PM by foxstep
foxstep
comments (
4
)
tab
posted
the 04/28/2017 at 05:11 PM
Sympa mais plus les teaser passent plus ils se ressemblent
blindzorro
posted
the 04/28/2017 at 05:12 PM
J'aime beaucoup son look, il est inspirée d'un comics en particulié ?
godson
posted
the 04/28/2017 at 05:27 PM
Sympa ces movesets
starlight
posted
the 04/28/2017 at 05:49 PM
blindzorro
Du film Suicide Squad, malheureusement.
