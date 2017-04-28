home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Dragon Quest Heroes 2 Ps4 : Test Gamekult
Tests
Voici une Information autour du jeu Dragon Quest Heroes 2 :
Gamekult a testé le titre et il obtient la note référence de 6/10. A titre de comparaison, le premier avait obtenu la note de 8/10. Le titre est sorti officiellement aujourd’hui même en France…
Source :
https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/dragon-quest-heroes-ii-3050444075/test.html
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/28/2017 at 03:54 PM by
link49
comments (
6
)
rbz
posted
the 04/28/2017 at 03:55 PM
j'avais raison XD
puyo et kamui n'ont pas aimé cette suite.
ils auraient pas du ouvrir le jeu, ça sert a rien
sonilka
posted
the 04/28/2017 at 03:59 PM
rbz
ils sont surtout revenu à la raison. Le 8 au premier était davantage du a l'amour exacerbé de Puyo pour DQ. Jamais le jeu, bien que pas mauvais, n'aurait du choper une telle note. Surtout quand on connait la sévérité de GK. Bref la note ici est deja plus raisonnable.
gat
posted
the 04/28/2017 at 04:01 PM
rbz
sonilka
Avec Puyo, il aurait eu 7.
idd
posted
the 04/28/2017 at 04:04 PM
y a le 1 qui me fait de l'oeil là ^^
link49
posted
the 04/28/2017 at 04:04 PM
Ca me rappelle qu'il faut que j'aille acheter mon exemplaire...
icebergbrulant
posted
the 04/28/2017 at 04:06 PM
J'ai failli l'acheter aujourd'hui...
Je vais attendre qu'il passe sous la barre des 35 euros
