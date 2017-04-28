Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Dragon Quest Heroes II
name : Dragon Quest Heroes II
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Omega Force
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 3 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
Dragon Quest Heroes 2 Ps4 : Test Gamekult
Voici une Information autour du jeu Dragon Quest Heroes 2 :



Gamekult a testé le titre et il obtient la note référence de 6/10. A titre de comparaison, le premier avait obtenu la note de 8/10. Le titre est sorti officiellement aujourd’hui même en France…

Source : https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/dragon-quest-heroes-ii-3050444075/test.html
    posted the 04/28/2017 at 03:54 PM by link49
    rbz posted the 04/28/2017 at 03:55 PM
    j'avais raison XD
    puyo et kamui n'ont pas aimé cette suite.
    ils auraient pas du ouvrir le jeu, ça sert a rien
    sonilka posted the 04/28/2017 at 03:59 PM
    rbz ils sont surtout revenu à la raison. Le 8 au premier était davantage du a l'amour exacerbé de Puyo pour DQ. Jamais le jeu, bien que pas mauvais, n'aurait du choper une telle note. Surtout quand on connait la sévérité de GK. Bref la note ici est deja plus raisonnable.
    gat posted the 04/28/2017 at 04:01 PM
    rbz sonilka Avec Puyo, il aurait eu 7.
    idd posted the 04/28/2017 at 04:04 PM
    y a le 1 qui me fait de l'oeil là ^^
    link49 posted the 04/28/2017 at 04:04 PM
    Ca me rappelle qu'il faut que j'aille acheter mon exemplaire...
    icebergbrulant posted the 04/28/2017 at 04:06 PM
    J'ai failli l'acheter aujourd'hui...
    Je vais attendre qu'il passe sous la barre des 35 euros
