profile
name :
Final Fantasy XIV : Stormblood
platform :
PC
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
MMORPG
other versions :
PlayStation 4
> blog
FFXIV : Stormblood : Trailer Benchmark !
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/28/2017 at 03:03 PM by
nelartux
comments (
2
)
2
)
loudiyi
posted
the 04/28/2017 at 03:03 PM
Je suis entrain de le dl là
zampa
posted
the 04/28/2017 at 03:52 PM
je me ferai le ninja en premier, puis le mage rouge
sinon en 4k ultra j'ai un score de 4634 (bon)
sinon en 4k ultra j'ai un score de 4634 (bon)