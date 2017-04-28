profile
Dragon quest XI PS4 collector
Petit vidéo rapide pour annoncé une console PS4 slim collector

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vuPHlZ7JUd8
https://www.jp.playstation.com/blog/detail/4904/20170428-dq11.html?tkgpscom=dc_dq11_fb_20170428
    posted the 04/28/2017 at 07:22 AM by umibozu
    comments (5)
    shincloud posted the 04/28/2017 at 07:26 AM
    J'ai l'impression que la PS4 Pro c'est la new 3ds, très peu de jeu utilise la vrai puissance de la machine
    sdkios posted the 04/28/2017 at 07:30 AM
    Le slime est rigolo, mais la console est vraiment moche ^^
    shincloud posted the 04/28/2017 at 07:35 AM
    sdkios En vrai de vrai, j'ai la FFXV elle est magnifique
    gemini posted the 04/28/2017 at 08:14 AM
    shincloud c'est pas les développeur Japonais qui vont l'exploiter à fond, encore moins SE^^ Ils ont déjà du mal à exploiter toute la PS4. Attends de voir l'E3 et des jeux comme GoW etc pour voir ce que ça donnera.
    raioh posted the 04/28/2017 at 08:31 AM
    Excellent cette Ps4 Roto
