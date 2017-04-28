At the end of Nintendo’s financial results briefing today, president Tatsumi Kimishima briefly touched on plans for E3 2017. Kimishima noted that the big N “will not be hosting a large-scale press conference for institutional investors, analysts and the media.” Additionally, “Nintendo of America will present further information on our plans at a later date.”Nintendo has not hosted a press conference at E3 in several years. The last time was in 2012 – since then we’ve seen various video presentations, although that was ditched entirely last year. The one aspect of Nintendo’s E3 plans that has continued is the Treehouse Live event, which will likely be returning.