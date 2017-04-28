profile
Beyond Good & Evil 2 (rumeur)
name : Beyond Good & Evil 2 (rumeur)
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : action-adventure
fandenutella
fandenutella
fandenutella > blog
Nintendo : pas de conférence à l'E3 2017
At the end of Nintendo’s financial results briefing today, president Tatsumi Kimishima briefly touched on plans for E3 2017. Kimishima noted that the big N “will not be hosting a large-scale press conference for institutional investors, analysts and the media.” Additionally, “Nintendo of America will present further information on our plans at a later date.”

Nintendo has not hosted a press conference at E3 in several years. The last time was in 2012 – since then we’ve seen various video presentations, although that was ditched entirely last year. The one aspect of Nintendo’s E3 plans that has continued is the Treehouse Live event, which will likely be returning.


http://nintendoeverything.com/nintendo-confirms-no-large-scale-press-conference-for-e3-2017-details-coming-later/
    posted the 04/28/2017 at 05:28 AM by fandenutella
    comments (8)
    raioh posted the 04/28/2017 at 05:32 AM
    Bah Nintendo Direct quoi, moins de fric à mettre sur la table pour faire le show ~
    Au moins cette fois on bouffera pas juste du Zelda.
    segaxnintendo posted the 04/28/2017 at 05:48 AM
    J espère qques remake de jeux GC Wii et Wii U. L'écran de cette portable est fabuleux ça ne me dérangerait pas d avoir une collection de remakes en version portable
    zephon posted the 04/28/2017 at 05:51 AM
    cool on sera moins dans la malaise zone
    phoebius posted the 04/28/2017 at 05:57 AM
    Ça sent mauvais quand même...
    oni2uka posted the 04/28/2017 at 06:04 AM
    Je prefere les Ndirect perso !!
    artemico posted the 04/28/2017 at 06:14 AM
    Bonne nouvelle, j'aime bien ce mode de présentation
    serve posted the 04/28/2017 at 06:16 AM
    zephon

    On n'a pas vu les mêmes NDirect de c'est deux dernière année alors
    zephon posted the 04/28/2017 at 06:21 AM
    serve je suis fan des henson donc pour moi le coup des muppets c'était fendards par contre l'event switch là ça l'était déjà sacrément moins
