profile
Injustice 2
14
Likes
Likers
name : Injustice 2
platform : PC
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : NetherRealm Studios
genre : fighting
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
chatbleu
37
Likes
Likers
chatbleu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 264
visites since opening : 268419
chatbleu > blog
Injustice 2 : Darkseid Trailer




https://youtu.be/J0f3t9Z850M
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/28/2017 at 12:09 AM by chatbleu
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre